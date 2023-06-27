Pedestrian hospitalized with severe injuries after Glendale crash

PHOENIX — A pedestrian was hospitalized with severe injuries after he was hit by a vehicle while crossing a Glendale intersection early Tuesday, authorities said.

Officers responded to a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian at 51st and Northern avenues around 2:30 a.m., the Glendale Police Department said.

A 46-year-old man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene, police said. Impairment is not believed to be a factor in the collision.

The man was crossing the intersection when the vehicle struck him, police said.

The intersection was expected to be closed for several hours while the investigation was underway.

Drivers were told to take alternate routes, such as 43rd, 59th, Glendale and Olive avenues.

