Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Stock market today: Wall Street mixed in muted early trading Tuesday

Jun 26, 2023, 10:26 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


Trading was mixed and light early Tuesday as inflation, interest rates and geopolitical uncertainty continue to hang over Wall Street and global markets.

Futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.1% before the bell, while futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1%. The Nasdaq gained 0.4% early, clawing back some of the previous day’s losses.

Trading has been mostly muted in financial markets around the world as the fundamental, unanswered question remains the same: Will the economy be able to avoid a painful recession after central banks around the world hiked interest rates at a blistering pace to get inflation under control?

Adding to the uncertainty was a short-lived armed rebellion in Russia over the weekend. The war in Ukraine has already helped push upward on inflation around the world, but investors mostly looked past the brief mutiny by mercenary soldiers.

Stock prices have surged this year on hopes that a recession expected after the Federal Reserve and central banks in Europe and Asia raised interest rates to cool inflation might come later and be shorter and shallower than previously forecast.

The S&P 500 hit a peak for the year two weeks ago before enthusiasm eased. Last week was the index’s first losing week in the past six.

A report Friday will show how the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation behaved in May, but consumer and wholesale price data already were reported earlier this month.

Traders are betting June inflation data due out next month will push the Fed to raise rates by a quarter of a percentage point at its next meeting, which runs July 25-26, according to data from CME Group.

The Fed skipped a rate hike at this month’s meeting after pushing its benchmark lending rate to a 16-year high to cool inflation. Much of Wall Street expects a hike next month to be the final one of this cycle.

The Fed, meanwhile, has suggested it could raise rates twice more because inflation remains stubbornly high even if it has come down from its peak last summer.

Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index lost 0.4% on Monday as tech stocks declined following a rapid run-up while most other stocks advanced. The index is off this year’s high of two weeks ago but still up more than 20% since mid-October.

“The moderation from previous overbought technical conditions and extreme bullish sentiment continues,” Yeap Jun Rong of IG said in a report.

In Europe at midday, the FTSE in London fell 0.1%, while the DAX in Frankfurt and the CAC 40 in Paris were mostly unchanged.

In Asia, Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.2% to 3,189.44 after China’s No. 2 leader, Premier Li Qiang, said economic growth has accelerated and can hit this year’s official 5% target. Li, speaking at a conference, gave no growth rate for the latest quarter but said it is faster than the previous quarter’s 4.5%.

The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo sank 0.5% to 32,538.33 while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.9% to 19,148.13.

The Kospi in Seoul shed less than 0.1% to 2,581.39 while Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 added 0.6% to 7,118.20.

India’s Sensex rose 0.3% to 63,154.82. New Zealand and Southeast Asian markets advanced.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude lost 96 cents to $68.41 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract gained 21 cents on Monday to $69.37. Brent crude, the price standard for international oil trading, gave up 92 cents to $73.43 per barrel in London. It advanced 33 cents the previous session to $74.18.

The dollar edged up to 143.68 yen from Monday’s 143.45 yen. The euro rose to $1.0945 from $1.0915.

On Monday, the Dow lost less than 0.1%. The Nasdaq composite, dominated by tech stocks, fell 1.2%.

——

McDonald reported from Beijing; Ott reported from Washington.

United States News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump listens as he speaks with reporters while in flight on his pla...

Associated Press

Audio emerges with new details of Trump’s 2021 conversation about classified documents

WASHINGTON (AP) — An audio recording that includes new details from a 2021 meeting at which former President Donald Trump discusses holding secret documents he did not declassify has been released. The recording, from a July 2021 interview Trump gave at his Bedminster, New Jersey, resort for people working on the memoir of his former […]

5 hours ago

FILE - Rioters supporting President Donald Trump try to break through a police barrier at the Capit...

Associated Press

The FBI and Homeland Security had ‘a massive amount’ of warnings about Jan. 6, a Senate report finds

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security downplayed or ignored “a massive amount of intelligence information” ahead of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S Capitol, according to the chairman of a Senate panel that on Tuesday is releasing a new report on the intelligence failures ahead of the insurrection. […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

Meta launches more parental supervision tools for Instagram. Is it enough?

Instagram and Facebook’s parent company Meta is adding some new parental supervision tools and privacy features to its platforms as social media companies face increasing scrutiny over their effects on teen mental health. But many of the features require minors — and their parents — to opt in, raising questions about how effective the measures […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

Russia drops charges against Prigozhin and others who took part in brief rebellion

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday hailed the military and law-enforcement for averting a civil war by quickly acting to oppose the mutiny launched by mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin. Speaking to soldiers and law enforcement officers in the Kremlin, Putin praised their action during the Wagner group’s mutiny, saying that “you effectively stopped a civil […]

5 hours ago

Legislative researcher Erin Reed, left, takes a selfie with her fiancee, Montana state Rep. Zooey Z...

Associated Press

Power couple Zooey Zephyr and Erin Reed are spreading hope to fellow transgender people

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Zooey Zephyr and Erin Reed walk hand in hand at a Pride parade in the college town of Missoula, Montana, wearing smiles as sunny as the day is rainy. Adoring fans cheer them along the route. Reed stops and raises a small Pride flag. Zephyr cups her hands together in a […]

1 day ago

FILE - The exterior of the South Carolina Supreme Court building in Columbia, S.C. is shown, Jan. 1...

Associated Press

Arguments over South Carolina abortion ban returns to newly all-male state Supreme Court

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The right to an abortion in South Carolina is back before the state’s highest court as Republicans try to restore a ban that was overturned earlier this year — this time in front of the only state Supreme Court in the nation made up entirely of men. Tuesday’s oral arguments will […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Stock market today: Wall Street mixed in muted early trading Tuesday