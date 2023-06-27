Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Arguments over South Carolina abortion ban returns to newly all-male state Supreme Court

Jun 26, 2023, 10:31 PM

FILE - The exterior of the South Carolina Supreme Court building in Columbia, S.C. is shown, Jan. 1...

FILE - The exterior of the South Carolina Supreme Court building in Columbia, S.C. is shown, Jan. 18, 2023. The right to an abortion is back before the highest court in South Carolina on Tuesday, June 27, as Republicans try to restore a ban that was overturned earlier this year — this time in front of the only state Supreme Court in the nation made up entirely of men. (AP Photo/James Pollard, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/James Pollard, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The right to an abortion in South Carolina is back before the state’s highest court as Republicans try to restore a ban that was overturned earlier this year — this time in front of the only state Supreme Court in the nation made up entirely of men.

Tuesday’s oral arguments will mark the second time since the U.S. Supreme Court struck down federal protections last summer that lawyers for the state and providers will present their arguments to the state Supreme Court. A 3-2 majority in January tossed a similar law that banned abortion once cardiac activity is detected, or at about six weeks and before most people know they are pregnant.

Republican Gov. Henry McMaster recently signed into law a similar ban that starts once cardiac activity is detected. That restriction has been temporarily placed on hold as the case involving the new ban moves through the courts. Meanwhile, abortion remains legal through 22 weeks in this conservative state.

The circumstances are different this time around after a change in the court’s makeup. Justice Kaye Hearn, the author of the lead opinion in January’s decision and the court’s only woman, has since left after reaching the court’s mandatory retirement age. An all-male bench with newly sworn Justice Gary Hill will hear Tuesday’s arguments.

The case will test the strength of the January ruling. State lawyers must overcome a higher bar after the state Supreme Court recently ordered them to argue why it should overturn the prior ruling. All five justices wrote their own legal explanations for the January decision in an unusual move that the state’s lawyers argue left that ruling devoid of any firm precedent.

Planned Parenthood South Atlantic’s lawyers argue that there’s no substantive difference between two laws that both limit abortions at the same point in a pregnancy. The collective opinions of the three justices in the majority all established that a roughly six-week ban violated the state constitution’s right to privacy, the lawyers wrote in a legal brief.

The new law resembles the 2021 ban that was struck down in January. But Republican lawmakers tweaked it in ways they expect will flip the vote of one justice who more narrowly joined the majority.

The state has argued in legal briefs that the new law responds directly to Justice John Few’s criticisms that the General Assembly did not consider whether or not a six-week ban gives patients enough time to learn they are pregnant to justify limiting their privacy rights involving decisions around abortion.

Lawmakers this time around took into account the patient’s opportunity to “engage in a meaningful decision-making process” and “make the necessary arrangements,” the lawyers said. They cited data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that about 45% of abortions nationwide in 2020 occurred within six weeks of pregnancy and that nearly 81% occurred within nine weeks.

Planned Parenthood South Atlantic’s lawyers argued in their legal brief that the Republican-led General Assembly “mistakenly” assumed the new law’s “substantive unconstitutionality could be cured by substituting one set of magic words for another.”

___

James Pollard is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

United States News

FILE - Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey smiles during inauguration ceremonies in the House Chamber a...

Associated Press

One of America’s first elected lesbian governors is visiting Ireland on LBGTQ rights anniversary

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey — one of the country’s first two openly lesbian elected governors and a descendant of Irish immigrants — has been invited to address the Irish Senate on Tuesday to help commemorate the 30th anniversary of the decriminalization of homosexuality in Ireland. In 1993, Ireland passed a law decriminalizing homosexual acts. It […]

23 hours ago

FILE - Buffalo mayoral candidate India Walton speaks to reporters outside an election watch party, ...

Associated Press

Buffalo shooting survivor’s mom faces former mayoral hopeful in local NY primaries

One nearly became Buffalo’s first female mayor. The other was thrust into prominence after her son survived a racist mass shooting. Democrats India Walton and Zeneta Everhart consider themselves political allies but they are pitted against each other in a race for a seat on Buffalo’s Common Council, one of many local government offices at […]

23 hours ago

U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland poses for a picture, in Albuquerque, N.M., Monday, June 12, 202...

Associated Press

US Interior Secretary Haaland reflects on tenure and tradition amid policy challenges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — It was never about making history for Deb Haaland, but rather making her parents proud. She says she worked hard, putting herself through school, starting a small business to pay bills and eventually finding her way into politics — first as a campaign volunteer and later as the first Native American […]

23 hours ago

Anthony Jones takes his daily lupus medication and supplements at his Seattle apartment on June 20,...

Associated Press

Washington’s long-term care payroll tax starts July 1, as other states explore similar programs

SEATTLE (AP) — On some days, Anthony Jones can’t get to work. Since he was a teen, the 41-year-old Seattle resident has often struggled with lupus, an autoimmune disease that can cause the body to attack tissue surrounding joints and organs, making everyday tasks like showering, cooking and commuting to his golf course restaurant job […]

23 hours ago

FILE - Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his legal team in a Manhattan c...

Associated Press

Judge to weigh whether Trump’s New York criminal case should be moved to federal court

NEW YORK (AP) — A U.S. judge is set to hear arguments Tuesday over President Donald Trump’s attempt to move his criminal case in New York out of the state court, where he was indicted, to a federal court where he could potentially try to get the case dismissed. Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein will listen […]

23 hours ago

FILE - The indictment against former President Donald Trump and Walt Nauta is photographed on June ...

Associated Press

Trump valet set for arraignment in classified documents case

MIAMI (AP) — A valet for Donald Trump is set to be arraigned Tuesday on charges that he helped the former president hide classified documents that the Justice Department wanted back. Walt Nauta was charged earlier this month alongside Trump in a 38-count indictment filed by Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith. Though Trump has […]

23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

Arguments over South Carolina abortion ban returns to newly all-male state Supreme Court