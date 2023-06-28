Close
ARIZONA NEWS

AAA expects increased Fourth of July travel for Arizonans compared to last year

Jun 28, 2023, 4:05 AM

Phoenix commuters drive on the I-10 Freeway during the morning commute to work April 5, 2005 in Pho...

Phoenix commuters drive on the I-10 Freeway during the morning commute to work April 5, 2005 in Phoenix, Arizona. A study recently released by the U.S. Census Bureau says the average American commuter spends 200 hours a year driving to and from work. In the Phoenix metropolitan area commuters average more than 224 hours per year or 9.5 days driving to and from work. (Photo by Jeff Topping/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jeff Topping/Getty Images)

Brandon Gray's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — AAA is expecting record-breaking travel for Arizonans during the Fourth of July holiday.

A projected 50.7 million Americans are expected to travel on the roads, including more than 978,000 Arizonans, an increase of 5% over last year.

The unprecedented figure represents the highest travel volume ever projected by AAA, according to a press release.

Gas prices remain significantly lower compared to last year and AAA anticipates the holiday will set new records for both road and air travel.

Also, the number of people flying has increased to it’s highest level in nearly 20 years at 8.2%, the press release stated.

Brian Ng, senior vice president of membership and travel marketing for AAA Arizona, said consumers are choosing not to scale back their travel plans despite limited inventory and airfare soaring 50% higher than last year.

“This holiday weekend, there’s going to be a huge influx in travelers, so it’s important to take advantage of available resources to get the most out of their trips,” Ng said.

