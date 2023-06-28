PHOENIX — AAA is expecting record-breaking travel for Arizonans during the Fourth of July holiday.

A projected 50.7 million Americans are expected to travel on the roads, including more than 978,000 Arizonans, an increase of 5% over last year.

The unprecedented figure represents the highest travel volume ever projected by AAA, according to a press release.

Gas prices remain significantly lower compared to last year and AAA anticipates the holiday will set new records for both road and air travel.

Also, the number of people flying has increased to it’s highest level in nearly 20 years at 8.2%, the press release stated.

Brian Ng, senior vice president of membership and travel marketing for AAA Arizona, said consumers are choosing not to scale back their travel plans despite limited inventory and airfare soaring 50% higher than last year.

“This holiday weekend, there’s going to be a huge influx in travelers, so it’s important to take advantage of available resources to get the most out of their trips,” Ng said.

