Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Work begins to clean up train derailment in Montana’s Yellowstone River

Jun 26, 2023, 4:23 PM

Several train cars are immersed in the Yellowstone River after a bridge collapse near Columbus, Mon...

Several train cars are immersed in the Yellowstone River after a bridge collapse near Columbus, Mont., on Saturday, June 24, 2023. The bridge collapsed overnight, causing a train that was traveling over it to plunge into the water below. Authorities on Sunday were testing the water quality along a stretch of the Yellowstone River where mangled cars carrying hazardous materials remained after crashing into the waterway. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Matthew Brown)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Work is underway to clean up rail cars carrying hazardous materials that fell into the Yellowstone River in southern Montana after a bridge collapsed over the weekend, officials said Monday.

Montana Rail Link is developing a cleanup plan and is working with its unions and BNSF Railway to reroute freight trains in the area to limit disruption of the supply chain, Beth Archer of the Montana Department of Environmental Quality said in a joint statement issued by Montana Rail Link and the federal Environmental Protection Agency.

Contractors and a large crane were on site to stabilize and remove cars from the river once a plan is set, officials said.

Some rail cars that did not go off the tracks were removed from the area, and two cars carrying sodium hydrosulfide had their contents transferred to other cars and moved to safety, Archer said.

Sixteen cars derailed, and 10 of them ended up in the river downstream from Yellowstone National Park Saturday morning.

Six mangled cars that carried hot asphalt, three holding molten sulfur and one with scrap metal remained in the rushing water on Monday in an area surrounded by farmland near the town of Columbus, about 40 miles (about 64 kilometers) west of Billings.

Two of the cars were submerged, and a dive team was deployed to gather more information, Archer said in a statement.

The asphalt and sulfur solidified and sank in the cold water, officials said. Some asphalt globules were found downriver, but they are not water soluble and are not expected to impact water quality, the statement said.

Initial water testing on behalf of the EPA and DEQ did not show any petroleum hydrocarbons or sulfur impacts to the water quality or any threats to drinking water, DEQ spokesperson Kevin Stone said Sunday.

The cause of the collapse was under investigation. Part of the train had crossed the bridge before it failed, and some cars at the back remained on stable ground at the other end. No injuries were reported.

The collapse also cut two major fiber-optic lines. Global Net said late Sunday that it had developed a temporary workaround. Company officials did not return a call Monday seeking further information.

The White House was monitoring the situation and was prepared to offer any federal help that might be needed, spokesperson Karin Jean-Pierre said Monday.

The derailment comes just over four months after a fire that led to evacuations and the eventual burning of hazardous materials to prevent an uncontrolled explosion.

Freight railcar inspections are happening less often, union officials testified last week during a congressional hearing about the Ohio derailment.

Jean-Pierre said the U.S. Department of Transportation is looking into ways to prevent derailments.

The government has been “all hands on deck,” she said.

United States News

Movie-goers evacuate the Century Rio movie theater as officers respond to a shooting at the theater...

Associated Press

Man fatally shot in New Mexico movie theater over seat dispute

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An argument over seating at an Albuquerque movie theater escalated into a shooting that left a man dead and sent frightened filmgoers scrambling to flee, police said Monday. Detectives with the Albuquerque Police Department filed charges Monday in Metropolitan Court against 19-year-old Enrique Padilla in connection with the Sunday evening shooting […]

20 hours ago

FILE - Bryan Kohberger enters the courtroom for his arraignment hearing in Latah County District Co...

Associated Press

Prosecutors seek the death penalty against man accused of slaying of 4 University of Idaho students

Prosecutors say they are seeking the death penalty against a man accused of stabbing four University of Idaho students to death late last year.

20 hours ago

Associated Press

Peg Yorkin, feminist leader and philanthropist, dies at 96

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Peg Yorkin, who donated $10 million to a feminist foundation she co-founded and pushed to bring the most common method of abortion to the United States, died Sunday night. Yorkin died at age 96 after a long illness, her daughter Nicole Yorkin said. Peg Yorkin was chair of the Feminist Majority […]

20 hours ago

FILE - Jesse Watters appears on Fox News "The Five" in New York on Oct. 10, 2019. Watters will host...

Associated Press

Fox News unveils primetime lineup with Jesse Watters in Tucker Carlson’s former time slot

Jesse Watters will host an opinion show in the time slot formerly occupied by Tucker Carlson, Fox News Channel announced Monday.

20 hours ago

FILE - Fast food workers and their supporters march past the California state Capitol in Sacramento...

Associated Press

California’s law aimed at fast food wages is on hold. Lawmakers may have found a way around it

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A new California law aimed in part at boosting salaries for fast food workers has been delayed for nearly two years following industry resistance. Now the Democrats who control the state Legislature might have figured out how to raise worker pay anyway. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the law last year. It […]

20 hours ago

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a meeting with Russian war correspondents who cover ...

Associated Press

Putin says the aborted rebellion played into the hands of Russia’s enemies

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday blasted organizers of a weekend revolt as “traitors” who played into the hands of Ukraine’s government and its allies.

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Work begins to clean up train derailment in Montana’s Yellowstone River