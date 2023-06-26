Close
4 bodies found in charred remains of Arkansas house died from gunshot wounds, police say

Jun 26, 2023, 3:31 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Four people found dead in a burned down Little Rock house were killed from gunshot wounds, including one self-inflicted, police said Monday.

Little Rock Police released the cause of death following an autopsy of the four bodies that were found in the charred remains of a house in southwest Little Rock early Friday morning. The Little Rock Fire Department has said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Police did not release the identities of the people found dead in the fire and said they’re notifying next of kin. They did not release ages of the four people or say if the four were related.

Police said the investigation into the deaths is ongoing.

