New Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon buys $10 million Paradise Valley home

Jun 26, 2023, 3:00 PM | Updated: 3:16 pm

(Realtor.com Photo)...

(Realtor.com Photo)

(Realtor.com Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — The new head coach of the Arizona Cardinals’ biggest offseason splash is a $10 million Paradise Valley home he purchased last month.

Jonathan Gannon and his family paid $10.02 million for the 6,775-square-foot home near Scottsdale and McDonald roads in May.

The property, which sits on an acre of land, has six bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

It also features a heated pool, fire pit with waterfalls and 13-foot glass walls that allow for an indoor/outdoor experience.

June Shapiro, the listing agent, told the Phoenix Business Journal she didn’t even have time to put the home on the market as it was completing construction when Joan Levinson, who represented the Gannons, brought the family to the table.

The property was a new build in 2021 that sold for $1.7 million. The original, 1,875-square-foot home on the property was built in 1950.

Gannon’s home is a bit splashier than former Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury’s, who paid $4.5 million for a Paradise Valley mansion in 2019.

Gannon signed a 5-year contract to lead the Cardinals in February.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

