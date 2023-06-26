ARIZONA NEWS
Search underway after swimmer reported missing in Lake Pleasant
Jun 26, 2023, 12:37 PM | Updated: 12:39 pm
(Facebook File Photo/Lake Pleasant Regional Park)
PHOENIX – A search effort was underway Monday after a swimmer reportedly went missing in Lake Pleasant, authorities said.
Deputies were dispatched to the lake northwest of Phoenix for a possible drowning around 11:30 a.m., the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said.
A witness at the scene said a man didn’t resurface after going underwater while swimming in the Sunset Ridge area on the south side of the lake.
MCSO and Peoria Fire-Medical were involved in the search.
No other details were immediately available.
