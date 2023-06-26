Close
Search underway after swimmer reported missing in Lake Pleasant

Jun 26, 2023, 12:37 PM

File photo of the Sunset Ridge area of Lake Pleasant. A search effort was launched Monday, June 26,...

(Facebook File Photo/Lake Pleasant Regional Park)

(Facebook File Photo/Lake Pleasant Regional Park)

PHOENIX – A search effort was underway Monday after a swimmer reportedly went missing in Lake Pleasant, authorities said.

Deputies were dispatched to the lake northwest of Phoenix for a possible drowning around 11:30 a.m., the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said.

A witness at the scene said a man didn’t resurface after going underwater while swimming in the Sunset Ridge area on the south side of the lake.

MCSO and Peoria Fire-Medical were involved in the search.

No other details were immediately available.

