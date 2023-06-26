MCSO finds body of swimmer reported missing in Lake Pleasant

PHOENIX – The body of a swimmer who went missing in Lake Pleasant was found Monday, authorities said.

Deputies were dispatched to the lake northwest of Phoenix for a possible drowning around 11:30 a.m., the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said.

A witness at the scene said a man didn’t resurface after going underwater while swimming in the Sunset Ridge area on the south side of the lake.

MCSO and Peoria Fire-Medical were involved in the search.

No other details were immediately available.

