ARIZONA NEWS

MCSO finds body of swimmer reported missing in Lake Pleasant

Jun 26, 2023, 12:37 PM | Updated: 4:51 pm

File photo of the Sunset Ridge area of Lake Pleasant. A search effort was launched Monday, June 26,...

(Facebook File Photo/Lake Pleasant Regional Park)

(Facebook File Photo/Lake Pleasant Regional Park)

PHOENIX – The body of a swimmer who went missing in Lake Pleasant was found Monday, authorities said.

Deputies were dispatched to the lake northwest of Phoenix for a possible drowning around 11:30 a.m., the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said.

A witness at the scene said a man didn’t resurface after going underwater while swimming in the Sunset Ridge area on the south side of the lake.

MCSO and Peoria Fire-Medical were involved in the search.

No other details were immediately available.

MCSO finds body of swimmer reported missing in Lake Pleasant