Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Richard Ravitch, public servant who shepherded New York through fiscal crisis, dies at 89

Jun 26, 2023, 11:41 AM | Updated: 11:58 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW YORK (AP) — Richard Ravitch, a former lieutenant governor and longtime civic leader known for his role in steering New York City through the fiscal crisis of the 1970s and stabilizing its mass transit system in the 1980s, has died at the age of 89.

His death Sunday at a Manhattan hospital was confirmed by his wife, Kathleen Doyle.

Ravitch, a lifelong New Yorker, was called upon frequently over six decades to untangle some of the region’s knottiest problems, earning a reputation as a public sector fixer who brought colorful language and strong opinions to budget wrangling and deal-making.

While working as a real estate developer for his family’s company, he was first enlisted by Gov. Hugh Carey in 1975 to help rescue New York’s failing Urban Development Corporation, crafting a bailout package that helped the state entity stave off bankruptcy.

Later that year, Ravitch organized a last-minute rescue package with the city teachers’ union that allowed New York City itself to avoid bankruptcy.

In 1979, Carey, a Democrat, appointed Ravitch to lead the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which operates the largest transit system in the country. To rescue the rapidly disintegrating system, he took on debt to fund repairs and threatened fare hikes in order to secure state funding – a move that surprised and angered Carey.

Ravitch worked without a salary, surviving a transit strike while creating the Metro-North Railroad and reimagining the agency’s budgeting process.

“In many ways, he is one of the fathers of the mass transit system that we have today,” Janno Lieber, the head of the MTA, said in a statement on Monday.

Ravitch left the MTA in 1983 after clashing with Gov. Mario Cuomo, but remained an influential figure in New York, leading the city’s Charter Revision Commission, helping to rescue the Bowery Savings Bank and running a failed “outsider” campaign against then-Mayor Ed Koch.

He returned to politics in 2009 when he was appointed lieutenant governor by Gov. David Paterson, a position he later described, with characteristic honesty, as “the most useless experience of my life.”

Even in his final months, he was a close observer of New York’s fiscal struggles, publishing a series of opinion pieces earlier this year that called on state leaders to address the MTA’s budget shortfalls through new revenue sources.

In a statement, Gov. Kathy Hochul described Ravitch as “a titan of New York’s civic world who left an indelible mark” on the state.

Ravitch is survived by his wife, two children and thirteen grandchildren.

United States News

Associated Press

Civil rights icon James Meredith turns 90, urges people to fight crime by obeying Ten Commandments

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — divine mission: conquering white supremacy in the deeply, and often violently, segregated state of Mississippi. A half-century later, the civil rights leader is still talking about his mission from God. In recent weeks, he made several appearances around his home state, urging people to obey the Ten Commandments and the Golden […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Pilot killed when small plane hits North Carolina home, 3 inside unharmed, officials say

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (AP) — A pilot was killed when a single-engine plane crashed into a home a few blocks from an airport in coastal North Carolina on Sunday, and three people in the home escaped without injury, officials said. Firefighters found the plane fully engulfed in flames, with the exterior of the home burning too, […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

John Goodenough, a Nobel Prize-winning co-creator of the revolutionary lithium battery, dies at 100

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — John Goodenough, who shared the 2019 Nobel Prize in chemistry for his work developing the lithium-ion battery that transformed technology with rechargeable power for devices ranging from cellphones, computers, and pacemakers to electric cars, has died at 100, the University of Texas announced Monday. Goodenough died Sunday at an assisted living […]

12 hours ago

The morning fog lifts beyond the Burton M. Cross Building, left, and the State House, Wednesday, Ju...

Associated Press

Maine House votes to ensure teens can receive gender-affirming health care

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Maine House voted Monday in favor of a bill to ensure 16- and 17-year-olds can receive gender-affirming hormone therapy without parental consent if certain conditions are met. The bill, approved 73-60, allows those teens to undergo treatment without parental consent if they are diagnosed with gender dysphoria, are experiencing harm […]

12 hours ago

FILE — Spectators look on during the Diwali festival at a Times Square celebration, Oct. 7, 2017,...

Associated Press

NYC will add Diwali as a public school holiday, but there’s a catch this year

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City will add the festival of Diwali to the list of public school holidays in recognition of the growth of the city’s South Asian and Indo-Caribbean communities, Mayor Eric Adams announced Monday. Diwali, known as the festival of lights, happens October or November depending on the lunar calendar. However, […]

12 hours ago

People walk past the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, N.J., on June 15, 2023. The city's two n...

Associated Press

Opened amid uncertainty, Atlantic City’s 2 newest casinos near top of the market 5 years later

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Five years ago, there were mixed emotions in Atlantic City as two casinos that had failed and shut down were set to reopen with new owners and new identities. People were glad that the 6,000 jobs that were lost when the former Trump Taj Mahal and Revel casinos closed were […]

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

Richard Ravitch, public servant who shepherded New York through fiscal crisis, dies at 89