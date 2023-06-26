Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Pedestrian killed after vehicles collide at central Phoenix intersection

Jun 26, 2023, 7:35 AM

File photo of a Phoenix police cruiser and crime scene tape. A pedestrian was killed early Monday, ...

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

PHOENIX — A pedestrian was killed Monday morning after getting caught up in a collision at a central Phoenix intersection, authorities said.

Officers responded to a two-vehicle collision at 16th Street and Thomas Road around 4:15 a.m. and found a woman in the roadway, the Phoenix Police Department said.

The woman, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of one of the vehicles was transported for treatment of injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening.

The intersection was expected to remain closed through rush hour while the scene was under investigation.

Based on preliminary information, police believe the woman was in a crosswalk and was struck after the vehicles collided.

No other details were made available. The investigation is ongoing.

