Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Supreme Court lets lawsuits over team doctor’s sexual abuse proceed against Ohio State

Jun 26, 2023, 6:52 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday left in place a decision that allows more than 230 men to sue Ohio State University over decades-old sexual abuse by a university doctor, the late Richard Strauss.

Two cases involving the abuse were on a list of many cases the court said it would not hear. And, as is typical, the court did not comment in saying it would not hear the cases.

Ohio State University had urged the court to review a alumni who say they were abused by Strauss, who worked at the school from 1978 to 1998.

They say university officials failed to stop him despite complaints raised as early as the late 1970s. Many of them allege Strauss abused them during required physicals and other medical exams at campus athletic facilities, a student health center, his home and an off-campus clinic.

Strauss killed himself in 2005 at age 67. The university in 2018 announced an investigation into Strauss’ abuse and the university’s conduct. It has apologized to his victims and reached over $60 million in settlements with at least 296 people.

But the university eventually sought to have the remaining unsettled cases dismissed, arguing that the time limit for the claims had long passed.

The remaining plaintiffs have argued that they filed timely claims and that the time limit didn’t start running until the 2018 investigation into Strauss’ abuse made his conduct public. The men say that was when they first learned that the school had been aware of Strauss’ abuse and failed to protect them from him. Many also only realized then that they’d been victims of abuse since Strauss disguised his abuse as medical care, their lawyers said.

United States News

A general view of the U.S. Supreme Court, Friday, June 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zu...

Associated Press

Supreme Court unfreezes Louisiana redistricting case that could boost power of Black voters

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday lifted its hold on a Louisiana case that could force the state to redraw congressional districts to boost Black voting power. The order follows the court’s rejection earlier in June of a congressional redistricting map in Alabama and unfreezes the Louisiana case, which had been on hold […]

7 hours ago

People take part in a rally to end the eviction moratorium outside City Hall in Oakland, Calif., Tu...

Associated Press

Tenants say a 3-year ban on evictions kept them housed. Landlords say they’re drowning in debt

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Retiree Pamela Haile has paid property taxes, insurance and other bills on a house she lets out in Oakland, but for more than three years her tenants have paid no rent thanks to one of the longest-lasting eviction bans in the country. The eviction moratorium in the San Francisco Bay Area […]

7 hours ago

Associated Press

Couple celebrating 50th wedding anniversary are stabbed to death, and police don’t know who did it

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — A couple celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary were stabbed to death, along with another family member, in what law enforcement officials said was probably a random attack. The bodies were found in a home in Newton when the couple failed to arrive at church Sunday morning, police said. Police worry that […]

7 hours ago

Associated Press

Indiana tornado kills 1 as severe weather causes damage and power outages across multiple states

SHOALS, Ind. (AP) — A tornado struck a home, killing one occupant and injuring another as severe weather hit parts of Indiana, Tennessee and other states, an official said. The tornado that struck the home Sunday evening was part of a storm system that pushed through Martin County, Indiana, WXIN-TV reported. A tornado also touched […]

7 hours ago

FILE - A Lion electric school bus is seen on display in Austin, Texas, Feb. 22, 2023. The Transport...

Associated Press

The US government is awarding $1.7 billion to buy electric and low-emission buses

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Department of Transportation is awarding almost $1.7 billion in grants for buying zero- and low-emission buses, with the money going to transit projects in 46 states and territories. The grants will enable transit agencies and state and local governments to buy 1,700 U.S.-built buses, nearly half of which will have […]

7 hours ago

FILE- A router and internet switch are displayed in East Derry, N.H., June 19, 2018. President Joe ...

Associated Press

Biden is set to announce how billions of dollars for expanding broadband access will be distributed

President Joe Biden is expected to announce on Monday his administration’s plans to distribute billions of dollars appropriated by Congress to deliver the internet to every household and small business in the United States. Likening the push for universal connectivity to the Rural Electrification Act of 1936, when the federal government installed the electric utility […]

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

Supreme Court lets lawsuits over team doctor’s sexual abuse proceed against Ohio State