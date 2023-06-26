Man dead after crashing truck into two Phoenix traffic light poles

PHOENIX — A man is dead after he crashed his truck into two Phoenix traffic light poles on Sunday, authorities said.

Officers responded to a call about a single-vehicle collision around 11 a.m. near 75th Avenue and Thomas Road and found 20-year-old Adrian Terrazas inside the crashed truck, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Terrazas was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The truck was driving on Thomas Road when it lost control and collided with two traffic light poles near 74th Avenue.

A postmortem examination will determine if impairment was a factor in the collision.

The investigation is ongoing.

