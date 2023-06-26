Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Man dead after crashing truck into two Phoenix traffic light poles

Jun 26, 2023, 6:35 AM

picture of end of roll of caution tape...

(Pexels Photo, File)

(Pexels Photo, File)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — A man is dead after he crashed his truck into two Phoenix traffic light poles on Sunday, authorities said.

Officers responded to a call about a single-vehicle collision around 11 a.m. near 75th Avenue and Thomas Road and found 20-year-old Adrian Terrazas inside the crashed truck, the Phoenix Police Department said.

RELATED STORIES

Terrazas was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The truck was driving on Thomas Road when it lost control and collided with two traffic light poles near 74th Avenue.

A postmortem examination will determine if impairment was a factor in the collision.

The investigation is ongoing.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Google Street View Screenshot)...

KTAR.com

Suspect arrested after man shot at popular downtown Phoenix arcade bar

A suspect was arrested after a man was shot outside of a popular downtown Phoenix arcade bar overnight, authorities said.

10 hours ago

File photo of a Phoenix police cruiser and crime scene tape. A pedestrian was killed early Monday, ...

KTAR.com

Pedestrian killed after vehicles collide at central Phoenix intersection

A pedestrian was killed Monday morning after getting caught up in a collision at 16th Street and Thomas Road in Phoenix, authorities said.

10 hours ago

Planned Parenthood logo...

Taylor Tasler

Planned Parenthood Arizona grapples with obstacles 1 year after Roe v. Wade reversal

One year after Roe V. Wade was overturned, Arizona’s largest health care provider and its patients continue to face challenges, according to Planned Parenthood Arizona (PPAZ).

10 hours ago

Tonto Hatchery has invasive mud snails...

Serena O'Sullivan

Popular wildlife spot north of Payson closes to the public over biosecurity concerns

Tonto Creek Hatchery shut down to the public earlier this week due to concerns over an invasive mudsnail infestation.

10 hours ago

(W Scott Mitchell Rendering)...

Angela Gonzales/Phoenix Business Journal

Atlanta developer sells its newly built Scottsdale luxury apartments for $141.5 million

Atlanta-based Wood Partners has sold its Alta Raintree luxury apartment community in Scottsdale for $141.5 million.

10 hours ago

A photo of a Chevrolet Colorado or GMC Canyon pickup truck. (Maricopa County Sherriff's Department....

KTAR.com

Elderly woman struck in hit-and-run crash in Phoenix

An 83-year-old woman is in critical but stable condition after she was struck by a vehicle Sunday morning in the area of Desert Hills Drive and 29th Avenue.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

Man dead after crashing truck into two Phoenix traffic light poles