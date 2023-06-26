Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Indiana tornado kills 1 as severe weather causes damage and power outages across multiple states

Jun 26, 2023, 3:10 AM | Updated: 5:00 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


SHOALS, Ind. (AP) — A tornado struck a home, killing one occupant and injuring another as severe weather hit parts of Indiana, Tennessee and other states, an official said.

The tornado that struck the home Sunday evening was part of a storm system that pushed through Martin County, Indiana, WXIN-TV reported. A tornado also touched down Sunday afternoon in Johnson County, south of Indianapolis, damaging at least at least 75 homes, authorities said.

Martin County Emergency Management Agency Director Cameron Wolf confirmed the death and injury, according to WXIN, which reported that the home was in a rural area where multiple trees were brought down by high winds.

Martin County emergency management officials did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking additional information about the casualties and the extent of storm damage.

The town of Shoals, the Martin County seat, is about 85 miles (140 kilometers) southwest of Indianapolis and 80 miles (130 kilometers) northwest of Louisville, Kentucky.

A tornado also touched down Sunday afternoon in Johnson County, south of Indianapolis, causing damage in communities including Greenwood and Bargersville, officials said.

Michael Pruitt, deputy fire chief of Bargersville, Indiana, told the Indianapolis Star a search and rescue operation did not find any deaths or injuries after the fire department responded to a 4:15 p.m. report of a structure collapse resulting from the Johnson County tornado, which he said was on the ground for about 15 minutes.

Bargersville Fire Chief Erik Funkhouser said in a news conference Sunday that at least 75 homes suffered moderate to severe damage in a 3-mile (4.8-kilometer) area as the tornado crossed Indiana State Road 135 in the vicinity of Interstate 69.

“Obviously, this is a very dangerous scene for the area,” Funkhouser said. “We have power lines that are down all throughout that 3-mile area.”

Pruitt said affected homes could be without electricity for days.

Jessyca Copas, her wife and father-in-law watched the funnel cloud as it moved behind a home across the street, the Indianapolis Star reported.

“It was starting to come back down, and there was like a buzzard caught in it,” Copas said. “I was like, ‘That bird’s not getting out.’”

A tree would fall into their home where Copas said the family, including her 20-month-old daughter, hunkered down in a bathroom for safety.

Kimber Olson, 42, told her 8-year-old son to sit in the bathtub while she stood outside and filmed what looked like two cyclones circling toward her apartment in Bargersville

“The sound is deafening,” Olson said. “You’ll never forget the sound. Your ears pop in such a strange way. You get a ring in your ear.”

After the tornado got closer, she went inside, closed all the doors and jumped in the bathtub with her son. She said she heard glass explode as her window shattered.

“Every storm I’m going to be terrified,” she said. “I’m going to be watching — very, very vigilant.”

Survey teams were set to visit Martin, Johnson, Daviess and Monroe counties on Monday to assess damage from Sunday’s severe storms and tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service office in Indianapolis.

In Memphis, Tennessee, a utility company reported about 120,000 homes and business were left without power Sunday as storms carrying strong winds knocked down trees and caused other damage.

Michigan Indiana Power reported Sunday evening that about 4,000 of its customers in southwestern Michigan and northern Indiana lost electricity due to the storms. More than 2,000 outages were reported in Benton Harbor, Michigan.

___

The story has been updated to correct the spelling of Johnson County.

United States News

FILE - A Lion electric school bus is seen on display in Austin, Texas, Feb. 22, 2023. The Transport...

Associated Press

The US government is awarding $1.7 billion to buy electric and low-emission buses

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Department of Transportation is awarding almost $1.7 billion in grants for buying zero- and low-emission buses, with the money going to transit projects in 46 states and territories. The grants will enable transit agencies and state and local governments to buy 1,700 U.S.-built buses, nearly half of which will have […]

5 hours ago

FILE- A router and internet switch are displayed in East Derry, N.H., June 19, 2018. President Joe ...

Associated Press

Biden is set to announce how billions of dollars for expanding broadband access will be distributed

President Joe Biden is expected to announce on Monday his administration’s plans to distribute billions of dollars appropriated by Congress to deliver the internet to every household and small business in the United States. Likening the push for universal connectivity to the Rural Electrification Act of 1936, when the federal government installed the electric utility […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

Russia’s defense minister seen in first video since mercenary revolt as uncertainty swirls

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu made his first public appearance since a mercenary uprising demanded his ouster, inspecting troops in Ukraine in a video released Monday aimed at projecting a sense of order after the country’s most serious political crisis in decades. But uncertainty still swirled about his fate, that of rebellion leader Yevgeny Prigozhin […]

1 day ago

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School School Resource Officer Scot Peterson sits at the defen...

Associated Press

Closing arguments set in trial of Florida deputy accused of failing to stop school shooter

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Closing arguments are scheduled Monday in the trial of a former Florida sheriff’s deputy accused of failing to confront the shooter who murdered 14 students and three staff members at a Parkland high school five years ago. Prosecutors and the attorney for Broward County Deputy Scot Peterson spent his trial […]

1 day ago

FILE - Supporters and opponents of a GOP-backed measure that would make it harder to amend the Ohio...

Associated Press

With abortion rights on the line, an August special election has Ohio election offices scrambling

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A stressed election workers are suddenly faced with a mountain of logistical challenges after Republican lawmakers backtracked on their own law. Officials have to lure poll workers away from vacations, relocate polling places booked for summer weddings, maintenance or other events, and repeatedly retest ballot language after the state’s high court […]

1 day ago

FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court is seen Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Washington. The Supreme Court is ge...

Associated Press

The Supreme Court’s biggest decisions are coming. Here’s what they could say.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is getting ready to decide some of its biggest cases of the term. The high court has 10 opinions left to release over the next week before the justices begin their summer break. As is typical, the last opinions to be released cover some of the most contentious issues […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

Indiana tornado kills 1 as severe weather causes damage and power outages across multiple states