ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix temperatures soar to first 110-degree day, Northern Arizona breaks low records

Jun 25, 2023, 3:00 PM | Updated: 6:14 pm

BY


The heat has arrived in the Valley as it remains historically cool up north.

Phoenix experienced the first day of 110-degree temperatures Sunday — peaking at 111  — as Northern Arizona dipped to as lows as 29 degrees in recent days.

While many may be chagrined over the 110-degree milestone, it is about a week later than the average date – June 18 — to hit the mark, according to the National Weather Service.

And, it is about a month later than the earliest date for 100 degrees, set on May 8, 1989.

The record high for June 25 is 120 degrees, set in 1990, which is also the third hottest day ever experienced in Phoenix. The hottest day ever in Phoenix was June 26, 1990 at 122 degrees.

Back in 1911, there were zero 110-degree days.

The National Weather Service in Phoenix says strong high pressure is forecast to begin building into the region, likely lasting through all of next week.

“It could be some time before the Valley sees any storm activity even though monsoon season officially started last week,” Ryan Worley, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Phoenix, told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Thursday.

“Just looking at even the long-range guidance we have, it will be at least another week or so, if not longer than that, before we start to see any hints of moisture around here,” Worley said.

Even though the heat might be rising in Phoenix, those up north benefitted from dry air with the low at Flagstaff Municipal Airport at 29 degrees.

