Stolen car bulldozes into side of home in Glendale

Jun 25, 2023, 10:00 AM | Updated: 10:01 am

(Facebook File Photo/Glendale Police Department - Arizona)

PHOENIX — A car was stolen in Glendale Saturday evening that eventually crashed into the side of a home, authorities said.

Officers located an occupied stolen vehicle around 4:30 p.m. and conducted a traffic stop near 63rd and Maryland avenues when the driver failed to yield and ran a red light.

Officers did not chase the car but saw the driver head northbound on 59th Avenue.

Shortly after, a car was located crashed into the side of a residence near 59th and Maryland avenues.

The driver of the vehicle was located in the backyard of the home and was taken into custody.

No one inside the home, as well as the suspect, was uninjured.

No additional information was made available as this time as it is an ongoing investigation.

