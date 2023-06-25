Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Two slain, dozen wounded during shooting at social media promoted street party in Michigan

Jun 25, 2023, 7:05 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


SAGINAW, Mich. (AP) — A 51-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man were slain and a dozen others wounded during a shooting at a large street party in Michigan that was promoted on social media.

The shooting occurred around midnight Saturday in Saginaw, about 102 miles (164 kilometers) northwest of Detroit, state police said.

Police initially said about 200 people were in the area of the party and that officers had been dispersing the crowd prior to the shooting, MLive.com reported.

Three people also were struck by cars and injured as people quickly fled from the gunshots, WNEM-TV reported. Investigators determined five different guns had been fired in the shooting.

No arrests were made.

United States News

Malika N. Pryor gives a tour in preparation for the opening of the International African American M...

Associated Press

At International African American Museum opening, a reclaiming of sacred ground for enslaved kin

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — When the International African American Museum opens to the public Tuesday in South Carolina, it becomes a new site of homecoming and pilgrimage for descendants of enslaved Africans whose arrival in the Western Hemisphere begins on the docks of the lowcountry coast. Overlooking the old wharf in Charleston at which nearly […]

7 hours ago

Associated Press

Houston police say 1 killed and 3 wounded after groups exchange gunfire

HOUSTON (AP) — A shooting in southwest Houston early Sunday morning left one teenager dead and three other young people wounded, police said. Houston Assistant Police Chief Wyatt Martin said an altercation outside a business led to the shooting after 1 a.m. on West Fuqua Street. “We do not have a lot of details yet […]

7 hours ago

FILE - Anti-abortion activists march outside of the U.S. Capitol during the March for Life in Washi...

Associated Press

In post-Roe era, House Republicans begin quiet push for new restrictions on abortion access

WASHINGTON (AP) — When the Supreme Court issued its abortion ruling last June overturning Roe v. Wade, House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said “our work is far from done.” He didn’t say what might come next. A year later later, McCarthy is the speaker, Republicans are in the majority and the blanks are beginning to […]

7 hours ago

FILE - This 2004 photo provided by the Institute for Exploration, Center for Archaeological Oceanog...

Associated Press

When wealthy adventurers take huge risks, who should foot the bill for rescue attempts?

When millionaire Steve Fossett’s plane went missing over the Nevada range in 2007, the swashbuckling adventurer had already been the subject of two prior emergency rescue operations thousands of miles apart. And that prompted a prickly question: After a sweeping search for the wealthy risktaker ended, who should foot the bill? In recent days, the […]

7 hours ago

Associated Press

Multiple victims hit in 2 early morning shootings in Kansas City, Missouri, news report says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police in Missouri were investigating two shootings with multiple victims in the same area of Kansas City early Sunday morning, although the number of dead or wounded was not immediately known, a news report said. The Kansas City Police Department responded to shootings on Prospect Avenue around 3 a.m. and […]

7 hours ago

FILE - Demonstrator Gina Dusterhoft holds up a sign as she walks to join others standing across the...

Associated Press

GOP state legislatures seek greater control over state and local election offices

ATLANTA (AP) — Lawmakers in several Republican-led states have been looking to exert more authority over state and local election offices, claiming new powers that Democrats warn could be used to target left-leaning counties in future elections. The moves range from requiring legislative approval of court settlements in election-related lawsuits to creating paths for taking […]

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

Two slain, dozen wounded during shooting at social media promoted street party in Michigan