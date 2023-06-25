PHOENIX — An I-17 crash shut down the southbound lanes in northwest Phoenix on Saturday night, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred at milepost 219 near Happy Valley Road.

At around 7:05 p.m., all but the HOV lanes screeched to a halt.

I-17 southbound near Jomax: A crash is blocking all but the HOV lane.#phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/8uXVm2qmpn — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 25, 2023

But as of 7:30, all lanes closed down.

ADOT said motorists on the northbound lanes won’t be affected.

Although officials don’t know when the southbound lanes will reopen, they advised drivers to expect delays and seek alternate routes to avoid the slowdown.

