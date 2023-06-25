Close
Southbound I-17 lanes shut down after crash near Happy Valley Road

Jun 24, 2023, 8:00 PM

(Arizona Department of Transportation photo)

PHOENIX — An I-17 crash shut down the southbound lanes in northwest Phoenix on Saturday night, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred at milepost 219 near Happy Valley Road.

At around 7:05 p.m., all but the HOV lanes screeched to a halt.

But as of 7:30, all lanes closed down.

ADOT said motorists on the northbound lanes won’t be affected.

Although officials don’t know when the southbound lanes will reopen, they advised drivers to expect delays and seek alternate routes to avoid the slowdown.

