Southbound I-17 lanes reopen after crash near Happy Valley Road

PHOENIX — The I-17 has been reopened after a crash shut down the southbound lanes in northwest Phoenix on Saturday night, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred at milepost 219 near Happy Valley Road.

At around 7:05 p.m., all but the HOV lanes screeched to a halt.

I-17 southbound near Jomax: A crash is blocking all but the HOV lane.#phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/8uXVm2qmpn — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 25, 2023

But as of 5:30 a.m. Sunday morning, all lanes reopened.

ADOT said motorists on the northbound lanes would not be affected.

