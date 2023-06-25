Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Jun 24, 2023, 8:00 PM | Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 9:07 am

Jomax Road shutdown on I-17 South on Saturday night 2023...

(Arizona Department of Transportation photo)

(Arizona Department of Transportation photo)

PHOENIX — The I-17 has been reopened after a crash shut down the southbound lanes in northwest Phoenix on Saturday night, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred at milepost 219 near Happy Valley Road.

At around 7:05 p.m., all but the HOV lanes screeched to a halt.

But as of 5:30 a.m. Sunday morning, all lanes reopened.

ADOT said motorists on the northbound lanes would not be affected.

Southbound I-17 lanes reopen after crash near Happy Valley Road