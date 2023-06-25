Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Human remains found in California mountain area where actor Julian Sands disappeared 5 months ago

Jun 24, 2023, 5:57 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — Hikers found human remains Saturday in a Southern California mountain area where actor Julian Sands disappeared five months ago, authorities said.

The body discovered around 10 a.m. in wilderness near Mount Baldy was transported to the coroner’s office for identification next week, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Sands, an avid hiker and mountaineer, severe storms during winter.

On Friday, his family released its first statement since Sands’ disappearance.

“We continue to hold Julian in our hearts with bright memories of him as a wonderful father, husband, explorer, lover of the natural world and the arts, and as an original and collaborative performer,” the statement said.

Sands, a 65-year-old British-born actor best known for his role in the 1985 film “A Room With a View,” is married to journalist Evgenia Citkowitz and has three adult children.

A June 17 search for Sands, the eighth organized search since his disappearance, was unsuccessful, authorities said.

United States News

A hot air balloon floats over vineyards, seen from a Napa Valley Aloft balloon, in Napa, Calif., Mo...

Associated Press

AP PHOTOS: Napa Valley wine grapes thrive after record rainfall, but cool weather may delay harvest

NAPA, Calif. (AP) — As sunlight spilled into California’s famed Napa Valley on a summer day, rows of wine grapes reflected the benefits of this winter’s record rainfall. California has more than 960 square miles (2,488 square kilometers) of vineyards dedicated to the wine industry, perhaps none as iconic as those growing in Napa Valley […]

21 hours ago

Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak during the Faith & Freedom Coalition Policy Conferen...

Associated Press

Trump says US government has ‘vital role’ opposing abortion, won’t say if he backs national ban

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President abortion but again failed to provide specifics on what national restrictions he would support if elected to the White House again. Trump’s remarks to a group of influential evangelicals Saturday on the anniversary of the Supreme Court overturning the national right to an abortion stood in contrast to that of […]

21 hours ago

Supreme Court abortion ruling one year later 2023...

Associated Press

One year later, the Supreme Court’s abortion decision is both scorned and praised

Activists are marking the one-year anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court's abortion ruling that overturned a nationwide right to abortion.

21 hours ago

FILE - The Ford logo is seen on signage at a Ford dealership, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. The National ...

Associated Press

Ford Explorer recall prompts Transportation Department investigation

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating a Ford Motor Co. recall of more than a quarter-million Explorer SUVs in the U.S. after receiving complaints about repairs intended to prevent the vehicles from unexpectedly rolling away even while placed in park. The problem, ascribed to fractures of a rear axle […]

21 hours ago

Dr. Kwane Stewart checks a dog's health in the Skid Row area of Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 7, 2...

Associated Press

‘The Street Vet’ helps pets of homeless in California

Dr. Kwane Stewart has been supporting California's homeless population and their pets for almost a decade.

21 hours ago

Associated Press

In ‘No Hard Feelings,’ Jennifer Lawrence relishes playing a ‘messy and chaotic’ character

LOS ANGELES (AP) — It’s a beloved rom-com trope: an irresponsible, irreverent and seemingly irredeemable man falls in love with a woman, setting him on the path to finally get his act together. But in “No Hard Feelings,” which hits theaters Friday, director Gene Stupnitsky sought to subvert those gendered expectations, with Jennifer Lawrence instead […]

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Human remains found in California mountain area where actor Julian Sands disappeared 5 months ago