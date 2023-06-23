Close
What happens during a catastrophic implosion? Titan submersible occupants likely died instantly

Jun 23, 2023, 2:52 PM | Updated: 7:36 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


The Titan submersible suffered a deep North Atlantic, experts said.

Maritime researchers called an implosion the worst possible outcome of all the scenarios envisioned during the desperate round-the-clock search to find the missing vessel.

The craft went missing Sunday and probably imploded that same day, according to an “anomaly” detected by a U.S. Navy acoustics system, but the international search effort continued because authorities did not consider the information to be definitive.

The Coast Guard announced the deaths from a “catastrophic implosion” on Thursday. Crews are still looking for evidence of what occurred near the Titanic shipwreck, 12,500 feet (3,800 meters) below the surface.

Experts had cautioned that under intense pressure at extreme depths the Titan’s hull could implode, which would result in instant death for anyone aboard the vessel.

“I don’t think people can appreciate the amazing energy involved in the destructive process of an implosion,” Bob Ballard, a member of the team that found the Titanic wreck in 1985, told ABC News. “It just takes out and literally shreds everything.”

While OceanGate Expeditions, which owned and operated the craft, touted the Titan’s roomier cylinder-shaped cabin made of a carbon-fiber, industry experts say it was a departure from the sphere-shaped cabins made of titanium used by most submersibles.

A sphere is a “perfect shape” because water pressure is exerted equally on all areas, said Chris Roman, a professor at the University of Rhode Island’s Graduate School of Oceanography.

The 22-foot long (6.7-meter long), 23,000-pound (10,432-kilogram) Titan’s larger internal volume — while still cramped with a maximum of five seated people — meant it was subjected to more external pressure.

The water pressure at 12,500 feet (3,800 meters) below the surface at the site of the Titanic wreck is roughly 400 atmospheres or 6,000 pounds per square inch.

Arun Bansil, a Northeastern University physics professor, likened that “humongous” pressure to the force of “a whale biting on somebody.”

Though the Titan had a composite hull with inbuilt sensors that could withstand high pressures near the sea floor, any defect could result in a “near instantaneous implosion” in less than 40 milliseconds, said associate professor Eric Fusil, director of the Shipbuilding Hub at the University of Adelaide in Australia.

“The passengers probably would have had no idea what happened,” Bansil said.

The Titan had made more than two dozen deep-sea dives, which put repeated stress on the hull, said Jasper Graham-Jones, an associate professor of mechanical and marine engineering at the University of Plymouth in the United Kingdom.

That stress could potentially cause delamination, a horizontal splitting of the carbon-fiber hull, he said.

Neither the Coast Guard nor OceanGate Expeditions have provided details on the implosion.

A similar disaster occurred in 1963 when the USS Thresher, a nuclear-powered submarine, likely imploded when it exceeded “test depth” after a series of other failures. Killed were 129 sailors and civilians on a routine test dive off Cape Cod.

Bryan Kohberger enters the courtroom for a motion hearing regarding a gag order, Friday, June 9, 20...

Associated Press

Judge agrees to narrow but not lift gag order in University of Idaho student slayings case

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho judge has denied a request from roughly two dozen news organizations to lift a gag order in the criminal case of a man accused of stabbing four University of Idaho students to death. The judge did, however, significantly narrow the gag order in response to the news organizations’ concerns. […]

23 hours ago

Dr. Kwane Stewart checks a dog's health in the Skid Row area of Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 7, 2...

Associated Press

Nearly 1/3 of the US homeless population lives in California. This veterinarian cares for the pets

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — An elevated train clangs along tracks above Dr. Kwane Stewart as the veterinarian makes his way through a chain link gate to ask a man standing near a parked RV whether he might know of any street pets in need. Michael Evans immediately goes for his 11-month-old pit bull, Bear, his […]

23 hours ago

Associated Press

Russian mercenary chief who called for rebellion confirms he and his troops reached city in Russia

The owner of the Wagner private military contractor who called for an armed rebellion aimed at ousting Russia’s defense minister, confirmed Saturday morning that he and his troops have reached a key Russian city after crossing the border from Ukraine. Yeveny Prigozhin posted a video of himself in Rostov-on-Don at the Russian military headquarters that […]

23 hours ago

Sasha Colby performs during the Mahu Magic drag show at the Western Regional Native Hawaiian Conven...

Associated Press

Native Hawaiian drag queens in Las Vegas showcase islands’ gender-fluid heritage

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Drag queens donning the white, red and blue of the Hawaiian flag shimmied across the stage to a throbbing techno remix of “Aloha Oe,” a song composed by Hawaii’s last reigning monarch. Spectators roared as a performer shook her hips in a Tahitian-style dance. All the dancers were “mahu” — a […]

23 hours ago

Associated Press

Kansas’ attorney general is moving to block trans people from changing their birth certificates

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Transgender people born in Kansas could be prevented from changing their birth certificates to reflect their gender identities if the state’s conservative Republican attorney is successful with a legal move he launched late Friday. Attorney General Kris Kobach filed a request in federal court asking a judge to end a requirement […]

23 hours ago

Associated Press

Follow the timeline of the Titan submersible’s journey from departure to discovery

The wrecks of the Titanic and the Titan sit on the ocean floor, separated by 1,600 feet (490 meters) and 111 years of history. How they came together unfolded over an intense week that raised temporary hopes and left lingering questions. THE BUILDUP The Polar Prince, a Canadian icebreaker ship, steamed out of Newfoundland on […]

23 hours ago

