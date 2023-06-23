Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Girlfriend of the dentist who killed his wife on safari sentenced to 17 years

Jun 23, 2023, 4:05 PM | Updated: 4:16 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


DENVER (AP) — The girlfriend of a dentist convicted of murdering his wife on an African safari was sentenced Friday to 17 years in prison for being an accessory to the crime during a hearing where relatives of the slain woman told her she had destroyed their family.

Ana Rudolph, daughter of 57-year-old victim Bianca Rudolph, said that Lori Milliron, 65, had “plotted to eliminate” her mother.

“Lori, you have taken my parents,” Rudolph said directly to Milliron, but “despite everything you have done you will never take my soul. This might be difficult to understand … because you don’t have one.”

Milliron was convicted last year of perjury, being an accessory to a murder after the fact and obstructing a grand jury in a case that’s garnered national attention. She was charged alongside Lawrence “Larry” Rudolph, a U.S. dentist who was convicted last year of fatally shooting his wife while on a 2016 hunting trip in Zambia. His sentencing, originally set for this week, has been postponed.

John Dill, an attorney for Milliron, said the prison sentence was longer than what is typically dolled out for such charges, calling it “excessive” and vowing to appeal. Dill argued that the convictions were merely based on Milliron’s perjury charges and do not implicate her in the execution of the crime.

Standing in front of the judge on Friday, Milliron insisted she was innocent of the crimes but said she was “sympathetic” to the Rudolph family.

Judge William J. Martínez argued that the long sentence was deserved because evidence pointed to Milliron “encouraging” the crime. Martínez added that Milliron seemed “unrepentant” in part because he judged her emotionally unmoved when she was shown graphic images and listened to wrenching testimony during the trial.

After Bianca Rudolph’s death in 2016, Lawrence Rudolph claimed his wife accidentally shot herself while packing to leave Zambia for the United States. Later, Rudolph collected millions in accidental death insurance payments. After an FBI investigation, however, authorities charged Rudolph in 2021 with her murder.

Rudolph maintains that his late wife of 34 years accidentally killed herself, but prosecutors countered that evidence showed that that was impossible because the wound to her heart came from a shot fired from 2 to 3.5 feet (60 centimeters to 1 meter) away.

United States News

Smoke rises over Khartoum, Sudan, Friday, June 23, 2023. Cashes between warring factions resumed in...

Associated Press

UN Security Council calls for halt to fighting in Sudan and protection of civilians

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council called Friday for a halt to fighting in Sudan and the protection of civilians. The brief press statement followed closed consultations by the U.N.’s most powerful body. The council also called for the scaling up of humanitarian assistance to Sudan and neighboring countries, support for humanitarian workers, […]

16 hours ago

FILE - A Los Angeles Police Department vehicle is parked outside the LAPD headquarters in downtown ...

Associated Press

Police in California aren’t immune from certain misconduct lawsuits, high court rules

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Police in California are not immune from civil lawsuits for misconduct that happens while they investigate crimes, the state Supreme Court ruled this week, overruling a precedent made by lower courts that had helped protect law enforcement from litigation for decades. The justices unanimously rejected on Thursday an argument by Riverside […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Secretary of State Antony Blinken; former Rep. Will Hurd of Texas, a Republican presidential candidate; Gov. Roy Cooper, D-N.C. __ NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Blinken; Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb. __ CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Reps. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, and Veronica Escobar, D-Texas; […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Body of 3rd climber killed in Washington state avalanche has been recovered

LEAVENWORTH, Wash. (AP) — The body of the third and final climber killed last winter in an avalanche on Washington’s Colchuck Peak has been recovered, officials said. A hiker on Thursday found the body of Yun Park, a 66-year-old man from Palisades Park, New Jersey, and reported it to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office. A […]

16 hours ago

FILE - Actor Julian Sands poses for photographers at the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on ...

Associated Press

Family of missing actor Julian Sands releases 1st statement since his hiking disappearance

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — The family of actor Julian Sands has released its first statement five months after he disappeared while hiking in California. “We continue to hold Julian in our hearts with bright memories of him as a wonderful father, husband, explorer, lover of the natural world and the arts, and as an […]

16 hours ago

Nic Zantop, left, waves a transgender flag while on a float sponsored by several transgender groups...

Associated Press

Florida’s law targeting drag shows is on hold under federal judge’s order

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge on Friday temporarily blocked a new Florida law targeting drag shows that was championed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. U.S. District Judge Gregory Presnell granted a preliminary injunction stopping the law from being enforced until a trial is held to determine its constitutionality, and he denied a Florida […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Girlfriend of the dentist who killed his wife on safari sentenced to 17 years