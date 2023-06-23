Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UN Security Council calls for halt to fighting in Sudan and protection of civilians

Jun 23, 2023, 4:03 PM

Smoke rises over Khartoum, Sudan, Friday, June 23, 2023. Cashes between warring factions resumed in...

Smoke rises over Khartoum, Sudan, Friday, June 23, 2023. Cashes between warring factions resumed in Sudan's capital and a neighboring city after a three-day cease-fire expired(AP Photo)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council called Friday for a halt to fighting in Sudan and the protection of civilians.

The brief press statement followed closed consultations by the U.N.’s most powerful body.

The council also called for the scaling up of humanitarian assistance to Sudan and neighboring countries, support for humanitarian workers, and respect for international humanitarian law.

Sudan descended into conflict in mid-April after months of worsening tensions exploded into open fighting between rival generals seeking to control the African nation. The war pits the military, led by Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, against the Rapid Support Forces, a paramilitary force commanded by Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo.

A three-day cease-fire brokered by the United States and Saudi Arabia expired Wednesday morning and a protest group and residents said clashes resumed between the army and the paramilitary force in and around the capital, Khartoum.

The conflict has been centered largely in the capital and western Sudan’s Darfur region, which have seen ethnically motivated attacks on non-Arab communities by the Rapid Support Forces and allied militias, according to U.N. officials.

The fighting has killed thousands of people and forced more than 2.5 million people to flee their homes to safer areas in Sudan and neighboring countries, according the U.N. migration agency.

The U.N. said Thursday that in the two months after the conflict began, some 85 humanitarian groups reached 2.8 million people across Sudan with vital assistance, including food, water, health services, education, sanitation, hygiene, non-food supplies and protection services.

“Partners are delivering medical supplies and providing support to health facilities that are still operating. Between 15 April and 15 June, 19 organizations reached more than 470,000 people,” U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said.

United States News

FILE - A Los Angeles Police Department vehicle is parked outside the LAPD headquarters in downtown ...

Associated Press

Police in California aren’t immune from certain misconduct lawsuits, high court rules

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Police in California are not immune from civil lawsuits for misconduct that happens while they investigate crimes, the state Supreme Court ruled this week, overruling a precedent made by lower courts that had helped protect law enforcement from litigation for decades. The justices unanimously rejected on Thursday an argument by Riverside […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Secretary of State Antony Blinken; former Rep. Will Hurd of Texas, a Republican presidential candidate; Gov. Roy Cooper, D-N.C. __ NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Blinken; Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb. __ CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Reps. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, and Veronica Escobar, D-Texas; […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Body of 3rd climber killed in Washington state avalanche has been recovered

LEAVENWORTH, Wash. (AP) — The body of the third and final climber killed last winter in an avalanche on Washington’s Colchuck Peak has been recovered, officials said. A hiker on Thursday found the body of Yun Park, a 66-year-old man from Palisades Park, New Jersey, and reported it to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office. A […]

16 hours ago

FILE - Actor Julian Sands poses for photographers at the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on ...

Associated Press

Family of missing actor Julian Sands releases 1st statement since his hiking disappearance

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — The family of actor Julian Sands has released its first statement five months after he disappeared while hiking in California. “We continue to hold Julian in our hearts with bright memories of him as a wonderful father, husband, explorer, lover of the natural world and the arts, and as an […]

16 hours ago

Nic Zantop, left, waves a transgender flag while on a float sponsored by several transgender groups...

Associated Press

Florida’s law targeting drag shows is on hold under federal judge’s order

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge on Friday temporarily blocked a new Florida law targeting drag shows that was championed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. U.S. District Judge Gregory Presnell granted a preliminary injunction stopping the law from being enforced until a trial is held to determine its constitutionality, and he denied a Florida […]

16 hours ago

Saleh: Mohammed Saleh, the father of 18-year-old Yahia Saleh, holds a phone with a photo of his son...

Associated Press

What the submersible saga and the Greek migrant shipwreck say about our reactions to tragedy

Across the span of nearly a week, the saga of a five occupants were dead. But a far bigger disaster days earlier, the wrecking of a ship off Greece filled with migrants that killed at least 80 people and left a horrifying 500 missing, did not become a moment-by-moment worldwide focus in anywhere near the […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

UN Security Council calls for halt to fighting in Sudan and protection of civilians