Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Jun 23, 2023, 3:18 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Secretary of State Antony Blinken; former Rep. Will Hurd of Texas, a Republican presidential candidate; Gov. Roy Cooper, D-N.C.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Blinken; Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Reps. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, and Veronica Escobar, D-Texas; Cindy McCain, executive director of the United Nations World Food Program.

__

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Blinken; Klobuchar; North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, a Republican presidential candidate; Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Former Vice President Mike Pence, a Republican presidential candidate; Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md.

United States News

Associated Press

Body of 3rd climber killed in Washington state avalanche has been recovered

LEAVENWORTH, Wash. (AP) — The body of the third and final climber killed last winter in an avalanche on Washington’s Colchuck Peak has been recovered, officials said. A hiker on Thursday found the body of Yun Park, a 66-year-old man from Palisades Park, New Jersey, and reported it to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office. A […]

15 hours ago

FILE - Actor Julian Sands poses for photographers at the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on ...

Associated Press

Family of missing actor Julian Sands releases 1st statement since his hiking disappearance

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — The family of actor Julian Sands has released its first statement five months after he disappeared while hiking in California. “We continue to hold Julian in our hearts with bright memories of him as a wonderful father, husband, explorer, lover of the natural world and the arts, and as an […]

15 hours ago

Nic Zantop, left, waves a transgender flag while on a float sponsored by several transgender groups...

Associated Press

Florida’s law targeting drag shows is on hold under federal judge’s order

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge on Friday temporarily blocked a new Florida law targeting drag shows that was championed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. U.S. District Judge Gregory Presnell granted a preliminary injunction stopping the law from being enforced until a trial is held to determine its constitutionality, and he denied a Florida […]

15 hours ago

Saleh: Mohammed Saleh, the father of 18-year-old Yahia Saleh, holds a phone with a photo of his son...

Associated Press

What the submersible saga and the Greek migrant shipwreck say about our reactions to tragedy

Across the span of nearly a week, the saga of a five occupants were dead. But a far bigger disaster days earlier, the wrecking of a ship off Greece filled with migrants that killed at least 80 people and left a horrifying 500 missing, did not become a moment-by-moment worldwide focus in anywhere near the […]

15 hours ago

Devondre Phillips, center, enters the courtroom, with his defense attorney John Lesch, at right, fo...

Associated Press

Las Vegas man gets nearly 29 years for mass shooting at Minnesota bar that left 1 dead, 14 hurt

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A Las Vegas man convicted of firing the first shots in a mass shooting at a St. Paul bar that left one woman dead and 14 people injured was sentenced Friday to nearly 29 years. Devondre Trevon Phillips, 31, apologized at his sentencing hearing for his role in the gunfight […]

15 hours ago

A boat with the OceanGate logo is parked on a lot near the OceanGate offices Thursday, June 22, 202...

Associated Press

What role will liability waivers play in the aftermath of the Titan sub tragedy?

BOSTON (AP) — Before they boarded the submersible that imploded near the Titanic wreck, the passengers who died this week were most likely asked signed liability waivers. One of the waivers, signed by a person who planned to go on an OceanGate expedition, required passengers to acknowledge risks involved with the trip on the Titan […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows