Body of 3rd climber killed in Washington state avalanche has been recovered

Jun 23, 2023, 3:16 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


LEAVENWORTH, Wash. (AP) — The body of the third and final climber killed last winter in an avalanche on Washington’s Colchuck Peak has been recovered, officials said.

A hiker on Thursday found the body of Yun Park, a 66-year-old man from Palisades Park, New Jersey, and reported it to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office. A helicopter rescue team recovered the body Friday.

Park and two other climbers were killed Feb. 19 as they ascended a steep, snow-packed gulley on the 8,705-foot (2,653-meter) Colchuck Peak, about 70 miles (115 kilometers) east of Seattle, amid risky avalanche conditions. A fourth member of the party suffered only minor injuries when caught up in the avalanche and was able to hike down.

One of the victims, Jeannie Lee, of Bayside, New York, was recovered in late May.

The three were part of a New York-based climbing club, officials said at the time of the avalanche.

