Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Las Vegas man gets nearly 29 years for mass shooting at Minnesota bar that left 1 dead, 14 hurt

Jun 23, 2023, 2:55 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A Las Vegas man convicted of firing the first shots in a mass shooting at a St. Paul bar that left one woman dead and 14 people injured was sentenced Friday to nearly 29 years.

Devondre Trevon Phillips, 31, apologized at his sentencing hearing for his role in the gunfight inside the crowded Seventh Street Truck Park Bar on Oct. 10, 2021. He was convicted in February of eight counts of attempted second-degree murder.

“I just want to say that I’m sorry to the innocent victims and the families of the victims,” Phillips said. “I truly am sorry. I’ve lost loved ones to violence and I’ve been a circumstance of violence and it doesn’t give me the right to do what I did.”

A different jury last week convicted Terry Lorenzo Brown of second-degree murder in the death of Marquisha “Kiki” Wiley, a 27-year-old veterinary technician from St. Paul, plus four counts of attempted second-degree murder and one of illegally possessing a firearm. He’s scheduled to be sentenced in August. Most Minnesota inmates serve two-thirds of their sentence in prison and the rest on supervised release.

Prosecutors said Phillips and Brown were in a dispute over domestic abuse allegations involving Brown and the woman he was dating, who Phillips, a former St. Paul resident, described as a cousin of his. Both men exchanged gunfire inside the bar, striking each other and a dozen bystanders.

“We can only dream of the missing pieces of what our Kiki’s life would’ve been,” her mother, Beth Wiley, told the court before Ramsey County Judge Carolina Lamas handed down the sentence. Wiley and others wore shirts depicting the victim holding a sign that read, “No more silence, end gun violence.”

United States News

A boat with the OceanGate logo is parked on a lot near the OceanGate offices Thursday, June 22, 202...

Associated Press

What role will liability waivers play in the aftermath of the Titan sub tragedy?

BOSTON (AP) — Before they boarded the submersible that imploded near the Titanic wreck, the passengers who died this week were most likely asked signed liability waivers. One of the waivers, signed by a person who planned to go on an OceanGate expedition, required passengers to acknowledge risks involved with the trip on the Titan […]

15 hours ago

Jennifer Lawrence attends the premiere for "No Hard Feelings" at AMC Lincoln Square on Tuesday, Jun...

Associated Press

Jennifer Lawrence on ‘No Hard Feelings,’ the R-rated comedy made with the Oscar winner in mind

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jennifer Lawrence has wanted to do a big comedy for years. She has always been funny and vibrant in her television appearances. And while she has brought humor and physical comedy to many of her roles for David O. Russell and others, she also hasn’t exactly gotten the big, broad “Dumb […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

ACLU lawsuit says Georgia school district ignored racism targeting Black students

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Four Black students sued a Georgia school district in federal court Friday, saying teachers and administrators violated their civil rights by fostering “a longstanding and ongoing environment of racial discrimination.” The American Civil Liberties Union filed the civil lawsuit in U.S. District Court against the Effingham County School District in southeast […]

15 hours ago

FILE - Lead plaintiff Kayla Gore speaks at a news conference outside the federal courthouse in Nash...

Associated Press

Judge rejects transgender plaintiffs’ bid to change their birth certificates in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal judge on Thursday dismissed a lawsuit brought by a group of Tennessee-born transgender plaintiffs hoping to compel the state to let them change the sex designations on their birth certificates. The plaintiffs had sought to overturn a 1977 law that generally prohibits such changes. They said it unconstitutionally discriminates […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Oregon county sues oil, coal companies for $51 billion over deadly heat dome

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s most populous county is suing more than a dozen large fossil fuel companies to recover costs related to extreme weather events linked to climate change. The lawsuit filed Thursday in Multnomah County Circuit Court alleges the combined carbon pollution the companies emitted was a substantial factor in causing and exacerbating […]

15 hours ago

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., gavels in before India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi arriv...

Associated Press

Speaker McCarthy supports expunging Trump’s impeachments over Ukraine and Jan. 6

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Donald Trump as hard-right Republican allies of the former president introduce a pair of proposals to declare it as though the historic charges never happened. McCarthy told reporters that he agrees with Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Elise Stefanik who want to erase the charges against Trump from the former […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

Las Vegas man gets nearly 29 years for mass shooting at Minnesota bar that left 1 dead, 14 hurt