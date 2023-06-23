Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Newly released body camera footage shows Border Patrol agents shooting a tribal member in Arizona

Jun 23, 2023, 4:00 PM

FILE - U.S. Customs and Patrol Patrol agents sit along a section of the international border wall t...

FILE - U.S. Customs and Patrol Patrol agents sit along a section of the international border wall that runs through Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 in Lukeville, Ariz. U.S. Border Patrol agents answering reports of gunfire shot and killed a man on a tribal reservation in southern Arizona after he abruptly threw something and raised his arm, the agency said Monday, May 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Matt York, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


 

PHOENIX (AP) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection has released body camera footage that shows Border Patrol agents were concerned that a tribal member they fatally shot last month may have been carrying a handgun during an encounter on a remote corner of the Tohono O’odham Nation in southern Arizona.

The man, Raymond Mattia, 58, died shortly after the shooting the night of May 18 outside a home in the reservation’s Menagers Dam community near the U.S.-Mexico border. Audio of a telephone call included with the video confirms the agency’s earlier report that the Tohono O’odham Nation Police Department called agents for help responding to a report of shots fired.

The video released late Thursday shows Mattia throwing a sheathed machete at the foot of a tribal officer and then holding out his arm, actions that the CBP mentioned in its earlier account of events.

After Mattia was shot and on the ground, an agent declares: “He’s still got a gun in his hand.”

The footage also shows several agents asking repeatedly whether anyone had found a firearm as they moved in to handcuff Mattia. There was no sign a handgun was found.

CBP said earlier that the three Border Patrol agents who opened fire and at least seven others at the scene were wearing body cameras and activated them during the shooting. The agents involved in the shooting are on leave with pay.

The Pima County Medical Examiner separately released its examination report Friday, which said Mattia had nine gunshot wounds. An accompanying toxicology report showed Mattia had a high blood alcohol level and drugs in his system, including amphetamine and oxycodone.

The FBI and Tohono O’odham Nation are investigating the shooting but have not released any findings. The shooting is also under review by CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility.

No air ambulance was available to take Mattia to a hospital because of bad weather, CBP said, and despite lifesaving efforts, he was declared dead at the scene after consultation with a physician at a Tucson hospital.

CBP says it has issued about 7,000 body cameras to agency workplaces under a program launched in August 2021.

This year, it has released body camera video of several fatal shootings involving its agents, most recently a fatal shooting near Las Cruces, New Mexico, on April 2.

In that case, agents shot a man they say came after them with a wooden club after he went through a checkpoint without stopping and led them on a nearly 23-mile (37-kilometer) chase.

 

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Glendale Police Screenshot)...

Danny Shapiro

Watch: Glendale police officers save dog from canal using pumpkin muffins

The pumpkin muffins of a Glendale police officer's wife ended up being the treat that saved a dog that was trapped in a canal.

16 hours ago

Detectives seized piles of illegal drugs along with cash and weapons as part of investigation into ...

KTAR.com

MCSO takes bite out of Valley drug trafficking organization

MCSO seized stashes of illegal drugs along with cash and weapons as part of investigation into a Valley drug trafficking organization.

16 hours ago

Gilbert Road across the Salt River in metro Phoenix, Arizona, which was closed by spring flooding, ...

Kevin Stone

Gilbert Road remains closed across Salt River to accelerate completion of new bridge

Gilbert Road across the Salt River, which was closed by spring flooding, won't reopen until a new bridge can be completed.

16 hours ago

(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)...

Danny Shapiro

Arizona Gov. Hobbs signs executive order stripping county attorneys from prosecuting abortions

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs on Friday announced she signed an executive order that strips the state's 15 county attorneys from prosecuting abortion cases.

16 hours ago

A Powerball lottery ticket purchased at a Glendale, Arizona, grocery store hit for $50,000 in a dra...

KTAR.com

Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold at West Valley grocery store

A Powerball lottery ticket purchased at a Glendale grocery store hit for $50,000 in Wednesday night's drawing.

16 hours ago

(Mamta Popat/Arizona Daily Star via AP)...

KTAR.com

Man connected to fatal Tucson Amtrak shooting sentenced to 10 years in prison

A man connected to the fatal Tucson Amtrak shooting over two years ago was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Thursday, authorities said.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Newly released body camera footage shows Border Patrol agents shooting a tribal member in Arizona