Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold at West Valley grocery store

PHOENIX — A Powerball lottery ticket purchased at a Glendale grocery store hit for $50,000 in Wednesday night’s drawing.

The entry was sold at the Fry’s Food Store at 59th Avenue and Thunderbird Road.

It matched four of the five numbers drawn Wednesday — 5, 11, 33, 35 and 63 — plus the Powerball of 14.

The odds of matching four numbers plus the Powerball are 1 in 913,129.

As with all Arizona Lottery games, the winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim the prize.

Powerball is a multistate game with drawings Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Nobody hit the jackpot Wednesday, pushing the grand prize to an estimated $427 million ($22.1 million cash value) for Saturday’s drawing.

