Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold at West Valley grocery store

Jun 23, 2023, 11:27 AM | Updated: 12:25 pm

A Powerball lottery ticket purchased at a Glendale, Arizona, grocery store hit for $50,000 in a dra...

(AP File Photo)

(AP File Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — A Powerball lottery ticket purchased at a Glendale grocery store hit for $50,000 in Wednesday night’s drawing.

The entry was sold at the Fry’s Food Store at 59th Avenue and Thunderbird Road.

It matched four of the five numbers drawn Wednesday — 5, 11, 33, 35 and 63 — plus the Powerball of 14.

The odds of matching four numbers plus the Powerball are 1 in 913,129.

As with all Arizona Lottery games, the winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim the prize.

RELATED STORIES

Powerball is a multistate game with drawings Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Nobody hit the jackpot Wednesday, pushing the grand prize to an estimated $427 million ($22.1 million cash value) for Saturday’s drawing.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)...

Danny Shapiro

Arizona Gov. Hobbs signs executive order stripping county attorneys from prosecuting abortions

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs on Friday announced she signed an executive order that strips the state's 15 county attorneys from prosecuting abortion cases.

12 hours ago

(Mamta Popat/Arizona Daily Star via AP)...

KTAR.com

Man connected to fatal Tucson Amtrak shooting sentenced to 10 years in prison

A man connected to the fatal Tucson Amtrak shooting over two years ago was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Thursday, authorities said.

12 hours ago

Two people were hospitalized in extremely critical condition after being pulled from a house fire i...

KTAR.com

2 people in extremely critical condition after Phoenix house fire

Two people taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition after being pulled from a house fire in west Phoenix on Thursday night.

12 hours ago

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Man dead, no suspect arrested in fatal south Phoenix shooting

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found fatally shot in south Phoenix Thursday night, authorities said. 

12 hours ago

(Twitter Photo/@AJPoliceDept)...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for 83-year-old last seen at home in Apache Junction

A Silver Alert was issued Friday for an 83-year-old man who was last seen at his home in Apache Junction earlier this week.

12 hours ago

Hazmat crews responded to the Nikola headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona, after multiple electric semi...

KTAR.com

Nikola suspects foul play in electric semi-truck fires at Phoenix headquarters

Nikola Motor suspects foul play after four electric semi-trucks caught fire Friday morning outside the company's Phoenix headquarters.

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold at West Valley grocery store