Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Supreme Court makes Navajo Nation’s fight for more water harder

Jun 23, 2023, 10:00 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — On some parts of the Navajo Nation, where roughly a third of the people lack reliable access to clean water, people have to drive for miles on red dirt roads to lug water home. Others rely on unregulated wells or water delivery trucks.

Already facing some of the most severe water scarcity in the drought-stricken Southwest, the tribe now has to deal with a Supreme Court ruling this week that will make securing water even harder for the 170,000 enrolled tribal members who live on its reservation.

“I know the battle and the strategy moving ahead is going to be a lot more difficult,” Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren told The Associated Press.

The tribe argued that the “permanent home” promised in treaties the U.S. government signed more than 150 years ago includes a right to some of the water crossing the reservation. The question before the court was whether the federal government had to quantify the tribe’s water needs and come up with a plan to meet them.

Two decades after the Navajo Nation sued the federal government to force them to act, their frustrating, meandering journey through the federal courts ended with the 5-4 decision authored by Justice Brett Kavanaugh, saying an 1868 treaty “contains no language imposing a duty on the United States to take affirmative steps to secure water for the Tribe.”

The decision is a win for states that rely on the Colorado River, which cascades down from the Rocky Mountains through southwestern U.S. deserts. So much water is siphoned off that it rarely reaches Mexico’s Gulf of California anymore. The ruling maintains the status quo in already difficult negotiations brokered by the Biden administration over how to share the river’s shrinking flows.

Arizona — joined by Nevada and Colorado — argued that requiring them to accommodate the Navajo Nation’s water needs would upend future negotiations over water for 40 million people and a $15 billion-a-year agricultural industry that grows most of the nation’s winter vegetables.

But it leaves the tribe at a serious disadvantage.

“Where do the Navajo go from here?” Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote in the dissent. They “have waited patiently for someone, anyone, to help them, only to be told (repeatedly) that they have been standing in the wrong line and must try another.”

As a result of the ruling, if the Navajo Nation wants access to water from the lower Colorado River, Congress must act or the tribe needs to ask the Supreme Court to reopen a prior case that allocated water between states, said attorney Rita McGuire, who represented southwestern states that opposed the tribe.

“We’re very pleased,” she said.

Gorsuch found one “silver lining,” writing that the majority did agree that the Navajo Nation may be able to assert such a claim. “After today, it is hard to see how this Court (or any court) could ever again fairly deny a request from the Navajo to intervene in litigation over the Colorado River,” he wrote.

This case was just one of many legal challenges to agreements over water rights on the Colorado River established more than a century ago. The Navajo Nation and other tribes were left out of a landmark 1922 treaty that divided the Colorado River between seven U.S. states, and have long protested that states treat them as an afterthought at at time when all the stakeholders face a future with less water and greater demand.

The National Congress of American Indians President Fawn Sharp said the justices helped the federal government escape its promises to tribes “by stating that treaties only secure access to water, but do not require the United States to take any steps to protect or provide that water to our people.”

Kavanaugh said Congress could still help the Navajo Nation. Congress has allocated billions to help tribes secure water rights and build infrastructure to reliably deliver clean water to their people.

But Congress is unlikely to help the tribe, according to Grant Christensen, an Indian law expert at Stetson University.

“There’s not enough water now,” Christensen said. “Congress isn’t going to take further steps to go ahead and secure Indian water rights away from the neighboring states.”

And supplying water across the Navajo reservation is particularly challenging because of its arid environment and the great distances involved — it’s the largest in the U.S. at 27,000 square-miles (71,000 square-kilometers) — an area larger than West Virginia.

The Navajo Nation has already reached settlements for water from the San Juan River in New Mexico and Utah.

Now it will focus on settling water rights over a Colorado River tributary in Arizona while that case proceeds in court, Nygren said.

It’s a familiar position for tribes, said Heather Tanana, a University of Utah law professor and citizen of the Navajo Nation.

“No one’s contesting that Navajo Nation has those rights” to water, she said. “But in order to actually make them a reality, they’re on their own.”

__

Associated Press reporter Jessica Gresko in Washington contributed to this report. Phillis reported from St. Louis.

__

The Associated Press receives support from the Walton Family Foundation for coverage of water and environmental policy. The AP is solely responsible for all content. For all of AP’s environmental coverage, visit https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

United States News

The five former Memphis Police Department officers charged with the killing of Tyre Nichols make a ...

Associated Press

Judge considers which records to release in case against ex-officers accused of killing Tyre Nichols

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Five former Memphis police officers charged in the beating death of Tyre Nichols appeared in court Friday as a judge considered which records should be released to the public as part of the highly-publicized case that intensified calls for police reform in the U.S. The five officers — Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius […]

10 hours ago

FILE - Chairman Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Def...

Associated Press

Defense industry dollars flowed to a Democratic senator after he gained a key role on spending

WASHINGTON (AP) — As Democrat Jon Tester headed for a surprise victory in his 2006 U.S. Senate race, he attacked his incumbent Montana Republican rival’s close ties to lobbyists and committed himself to a rigorous ethics standard. Now as he looks to win a fourth term in a race that could decide control of the […]

10 hours ago

FILE - Lil John performs at the 2019 Essence Festival at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans...

Associated Press

Ahead of the BET Awards, a look back at how the work helped hip-hop grow and thrive

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Rap City.” “106 & Park.” And even, “Uncut.” From innovative to provocative, BET has played a crucial role in creating several influential programs that helped spread hip-hop to millions of homes across the globe. Other than its rival show “Yo! MTV Raps,” the network known as Black Entertainment Television took up […]

10 hours ago

FILE - Owen Shroyer, an InfoWars host and sometimes reporter who is a frequent guest on the Alex Jo...

Associated Press

Infowars host Owen Shroyer pleads guilty to Capitol riot charge

WASHINGTON (AP) — Infowars host the mob of Donald Trump supporters who rioted at the U.S. Capitol. Shroyer, who didn’t enter the Capitol but led rioters in chants near the top of the building’s steps, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of illegally entering a restricted area. The charge carries a maximum sentence of one […]

10 hours ago

FILE - Glenda Starke wears a transgender flag as a counter protest during a rally in favor of a ban...

Associated Press

After a historic wave of anti-LGBTQ laws, focus now shifts to legal fights

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A judge’s ruling that wave of restrictions on trans people’s lives sailed through Republican statehouses this year. The 80-page ruling comes on the heels of other decisions blocking similar bans, which have been bathrooms work their way through the courts. “This is a really important decision that sets the initial […]

10 hours ago

A sign informs visitors of the differences between an invasive fish, the northern snakehead, top, a...

Associated Press

Invasive northern snakehead fish found in southeastern Missouri for second time

PUXICO, Mo. (AP) — An invasive and fish that is voracious predator capable of surviving out of water for days was recently caught in southeastern Missouri, causing worry that the hard-to-contain species will spread and become a problem. The northern snakehead was caught last month in a drainage pool at Duck Creek Conservation Area. The […]

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Supreme Court makes Navajo Nation’s fight for more water harder