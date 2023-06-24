Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

DATA DOCTORS

Check out these 4 alternative options to Microsoft Office

Jun 24, 2023, 6:30 AM

hands on laptop keyboard file photo...

(Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

Ken Colburn, Data Doctors's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

Q: I just purchased a new computer that did not include Microsoft Office; are there any free alternatives or am I stuck paying $100 a year from now on?

A: A common misnomer for new computer buyers is that Microsoft Office is part of Windows, which has never been the case.

This confusion is further heightened because of trial versions of Microsoft 365 that often come preloaded on new computers.

Microsoft 365 (formerly known as Office 365) is Microsoft’s subscription version of its productivity suite.

Pros and Cons of Office 365
The primary target market for Office 365 is corporate users as much of the value isn’t very important for average home users. Subscribers get additional features and tools along with security and feature updates and more robust customer support.

The biggest downside is that you’ll be on the hook for an annual subscription if you want to keep using the various programs.

If you primarily use Word and Excel and not much else, there are several alternatives that are entirely free to use.

Office Online
Microsoft offers a free online version of Office that could be all you need if you’re a basic user.

It includes Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, but it will only work if you have an Internet connection, so this isn’t a good option if you are frequently without Internet access.

The good news is that since it’s free to use, you can try it for yourself to see if it’s good enough.

Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides
Google has a free online version of Word (Docs), Excel (Sheets), and PowerPoint (Slides), and it can be used without an Internet connection by setting up offline access.

It won’t have the exact look and feel of Office, nor will it have all the features so there may be a learning curve especially if you like some of the advanced features of Office.

Open Source Options
A category of software known as ‘open source’ provides many powerful but free alternatives that are compatible with all the Office file types.

Open source refers to software code that is publicly accessible allowing anyone to modify and distribute the code in any form they so choose.

Think of it as sharing a recipe of your favorite dishes with others. Anyone can start with your recipe and make simple or dramatic changes and reshare their version. This community sharing allows open source programs to be updated with new features or fixed by any of the volunteer developers and shared with everyone through version updates.

LibreOffice
This is one of the most popular open source Office alternatives It has a large developer community providing ongoing support and features as evidenced by the extensions, documentation, and templates available.

ONLYOFFICE
This is a popular option for those that want to work with other users as it allows for real-time collaboration and its design is familiar to Office users.

It also has its own mobile apps for Apple and Android devices and it tends to have fewer formatting errors when it tries to open elaborate documents that were originally created in Microsoft Word.

Data Doctors

(Pexels Photo)...

Ken Colburn, Data Doctors

Here’s why some emails never make it to your inbox

There are a number of possibilities for why emails don't make it to your inbox, some of which you can control and others you can’t.

7 days ago

photo of computer with introduction of ChatGBT on screen...

Data Doctors

Here are tips for how to navigate through AI tool ChatGBT

The world of AI (Artificial Intelligence) is exploding and one of the first generally accessible AI tools, ChatGPT is open for public use.

14 days ago

(Pexels photo)...

Data Doctors

Can home 5G options replace cable internet?

As 5G coverage continues to grow, switching to a fixed wireless service from Verizon or T-Mobile may be a viable cost-saving alternative.

21 days ago

(Pexels Photo)...

Ken Colburn, Data Doctors

Here are the best tips for mobile file sharing

Airdrop is Apple’s proprietary method to exchange files between Apple devices and can’t be used to send files directly to Android devices, but there are other options.

28 days ago

(Unsplash Photo)...

Data Doctors

Random caller? Here are tips for looking up unfamiliar phone numbers

If you've ever wondered who's calling you, then here are some tips for looking up unfamiliar phone numbers.

1 month ago

...

Data Doctors

5 tips to speed up Google’s Chrome browser if it has begun to lag

The plethora of extensions available for Google Chrome can be one of many reasons why a users' browsing experience can be noticeably slower.

1 month ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

Check out these 4 alternative options to Microsoft Office