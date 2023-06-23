Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Stock market today: Wall Street drops again as oil prices and stocks worldwide slide

Jun 23, 2023, 12:10 AM | Updated: 6:38 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW YORK (AP) — Another drop for stocks has Wall Street on track to close out its first losing week in the last six. The S&P 500 was 0.8% lower in early trading Friday, pulling back further from last week when it reached its highest level in more than a year. The Dow was off 278 points, or 0.8%, and the Nasdaq composite fell 1%. Stocks fell even more overseas. Europe’s economy appears to be weaker than expected, according to a preliminary report measuring manufacturing and services. That’s adding to this week’s hesitance in markets following more increasese in interest rates by central banks around the world.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

Markets on Wall Street pointed lower early Friday as anxiety carried over from a day earlier when a handful of central banks around the world cranked interest rates higher in their fight against inflation.

Futures for the S&P 500 slipped 0.6% and futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.4%. Barring a turnaround, the benchmark S&P 500 is poised for its first losing week in the past six.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell this week has reiterated his belief that inflation is still too high and that further increases to rates may be necessary. Powell testified before a Senate committee Thursday, a day after appearing before a House of Representatives committee.

The Fed held interest rates steady at its last meeting after raising rates aggressively throughout 2022 and into 2023 to tame painfully high inflation. Inflation has cooled somewhat since last summer, but the Fed has signaled it may raise rates two more times this year as it tries to push inflation down to its stated goal of 2%.

High interest rates have already slowed manufacturing and other parts of the U.S. economy. They’ve also helped cause three high-profile failures in the U.S. banking system. The banking industry remains under pressure, even after the federal government acted quickly to provide support.

Central banks worldwide have been raising interest rates to make borrowing more costly and slow economic growth to stifle inflation. But the strategy risks going too far in stalling growth and dragging economies into a recession.

The U.S. government says the economy grew at a lackluster 1.3% annual rate from January through March, though a final estimate is coming next week.

That tepid growth has fueled anxiety over a potential recession and put pressure on oil prices.

After giving up $3.02 on Thursday, U.S. benchmark crude oil shed $1.05 to $68.46 per barrel early Friday in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Brent crude, the international standard, lost 99 cents to $73.36 per barrel.

In Europe on Thursday, the Bank of England Turkey also raised borrowing rates.

In Asia, central banks have begun to keep interest rates steady, or in the case of Vietnam, cut them, as their economies have slowed.

Japan reported its inflation rate was higher than expected, adding to expectations the upward price pressures, which have pushed the dollar’s value against the yen sharply higher. The Bank of Japan has kept its benchmark interest rate at minus 0.1% for a decade as policymakers keep credit cheap to encourage more investment and spending.

The core inflation rate, excluding volatile energy and food prices, was 3.2% in May, above the official 2% target for a 14th straight month, the government reported.

“We think there are signs of inflationary pressure building up on the supply side, but it is certainly not strong enough for the BOJ to bring about immediate tightening,” ING Economics said in a commentary.

The dollar was trading at 143.13 yen, up modestly from 143.10 yen and near its highest level since November. A weaker Japanese yen raises costs for Japanese businesses and consumers given the country’s heavy reliance on imports.

In Asian trading, Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 lost 1.5% to 32,781.54 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong fell 1.7% to 18,889.97. Shanghai was closed for a holiday.

In Seoul, the Kospi fell 0.9% to 2,570.10, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gave up 1.3% to 7,099.20. Shares also fell in Mumbai and Bangkok.

In Europe at midday, Germany’s DAX lost 1%, Paris, the CAC 40 in Paris slipped 0.4% and Britain’s FTSE 100 shed 0.5%.

The euro was trading at $1.0890, down from $1.0960.

On Thursday, the S&P 500 rose 0.4%, even though the majority of stocks fell. A rebound for technology stocks helped to overshadow losses elsewhere in the market and keep the benchmark index afloat.

Gains for high-growth stocks also drove the Nasdaq composite to a market-leading gain of 1%, while Dow Jones Industrial Average fell less than 0.1%.

—-

Kurtenbach reported from Bangkok; Ott reported from Silver Spring, Maryland.

United States News

The five former Memphis Police Department officers charged with the killing of Tyre Nichols make a ...

Associated Press

Judge considers which records to release in case against ex-officers accused of killing Tyre Nichols

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Five former Memphis police officers charged in the beating death of Tyre Nichols appeared in court Friday as a judge considered which records should be released to the public as part of the highly-publicized case that intensified calls for police reform in the U.S. The five officers — Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius […]

10 hours ago

FILE - Chairman Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Def...

Associated Press

Defense industry dollars flowed to a Democratic senator after he gained a key role on spending

WASHINGTON (AP) — As Democrat Jon Tester headed for a surprise victory in his 2006 U.S. Senate race, he attacked his incumbent Montana Republican rival’s close ties to lobbyists and committed himself to a rigorous ethics standard. Now as he looks to win a fourth term in a race that could decide control of the […]

10 hours ago

FILE - Lil John performs at the 2019 Essence Festival at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans...

Associated Press

Ahead of the BET Awards, a look back at how the work helped hip-hop grow and thrive

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Rap City.” “106 & Park.” And even, “Uncut.” From innovative to provocative, BET has played a crucial role in creating several influential programs that helped spread hip-hop to millions of homes across the globe. Other than its rival show “Yo! MTV Raps,” the network known as Black Entertainment Television took up […]

10 hours ago

FILE - Owen Shroyer, an InfoWars host and sometimes reporter who is a frequent guest on the Alex Jo...

Associated Press

Infowars host Owen Shroyer pleads guilty to Capitol riot charge

WASHINGTON (AP) — Infowars host the mob of Donald Trump supporters who rioted at the U.S. Capitol. Shroyer, who didn’t enter the Capitol but led rioters in chants near the top of the building’s steps, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of illegally entering a restricted area. The charge carries a maximum sentence of one […]

10 hours ago

FILE - Glenda Starke wears a transgender flag as a counter protest during a rally in favor of a ban...

Associated Press

After a historic wave of anti-LGBTQ laws, focus now shifts to legal fights

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A judge’s ruling that wave of restrictions on trans people’s lives sailed through Republican statehouses this year. The 80-page ruling comes on the heels of other decisions blocking similar bans, which have been bathrooms work their way through the courts. “This is a really important decision that sets the initial […]

10 hours ago

A sign informs visitors of the differences between an invasive fish, the northern snakehead, top, a...

Associated Press

Invasive northern snakehead fish found in southeastern Missouri for second time

PUXICO, Mo. (AP) — An invasive and fish that is voracious predator capable of surviving out of water for days was recently caught in southeastern Missouri, causing worry that the hard-to-contain species will spread and become a problem. The northern snakehead was caught last month in a drainage pool at Duck Creek Conservation Area. The […]

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

Stock market today: Wall Street drops again as oil prices and stocks worldwide slide