PHOENIX — Two days before the first anniversary of Roe v. Wade being overturned, Gov. Katie Hobbs and local leaders announced a plan to protect birth control access for all Arizonans in the next legislative session.

Hobbs announced The Arizona Right to Contraception Act, which would codify access to birth control for all Arizonans at a news conference on Thursday.

“Just last year, every Arizona Republican in Congress voted against ensuring that every American can access basic contraception,” Hobbs said.

“Across the county, we’ve seen attacks on access to contraception, legislators who fight to ban birth control like IUD and Plan B, politicians who are invading our privacy and threatening our health, well-being and ability to be equal participants in our society,” Hobbs said.

Democratic state Rep. Athena Salman who joined Hobbs plans to introduce the Act at the start of the next legislative session in January.

“At this historic juncture my constituents and Arizonans in every single corner of the state are fortunate that this legislation has unequivocal support by our Governor Katie Hobbs who has made clear that reproductive freedom is a key priority in her vision,” Salman said.

Salman stated she believes access to contraception is essential to a person’s privacy, health and well-being and stressed the wide use of birth control across the nation and in Arizona.

“Arizonans right now have the right to know and have the right to have the peace of mind that when they go to bed their contraception will still be available to them when they wake up in the morning,” Salman said.

The Arizona Right to Contraception Act has not yet been drafted, but according to Salman, it will mirror the federal legislation aimed to guarantee access to birth control regardless of any future Supreme Court rulings.

A Democratic bill, however, faces long odds of passing in the state’s Republican-controlled legislature. Salman has not yet spoken to her Republican counterparts and if they will support the measure next year.

Follow @OatleyTasler

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.