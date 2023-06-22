Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Two dead after shooting outside Florida McDonald’s, police say

Jun 22, 2023, 4:34 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Two people were found dead following a shooting Thursday afternoon outside a McDonald’s restaurant in the Florida Panhandle, police said.

Tallahassee police said in a Facebook post that they were conducting a double homicide investigation.

When officers responded to the fast-food restaurant about 5 p.m., they reported finding two men dead in the parking lot.

Police haven’t released the names of the victims or who might have killed them.

No injuries were reported inside the restaurant.

United States News

FILE - This aerial photo shows the movie set of "Rust," at Bonanza Creek Ranch, Oct. 23, 2021, in S...

Associated Press

‘Rust’ weapons supervisor charged with dumping drugs on day of Alec Baldwin shooting

The weapons supervisor charged with involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of a cinematographer on the New Mexico set of the Alec Baldwin film “Rust” was charged Thursday with evidence tampering for allegedly passing drugs to someone else on the day of the shooting. Hannah Gutierrez-Reed “did transfer narcotics to another person with the intent […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Virginia jury acquits school spokesman of perjury in probe that was a focus of governor’s campaign

LEESBURG, Va. (AP) — A jury on Thursday acquitted the longtime spokesman for a northern Virginia school system of perjuring himself during a high-profile investigation of two school-based sexual assaults. The jury took only about two hours to deliberate before acquitting Loudoun County Public Schools Public Information Office Wayde Byard on the sole perjury count […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Debate begins on bill that would expand access to abortions in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Lawmakers launched into an emotional debate over expanding access to abortions in Maine, delivering impassioned appeals Thursday even as passage was a foregone conclusion in the Democratic-controlled Legislature. The bill introduced by Democratic Gov. Janet Mills and sponsored by House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross and Senate President Troy Jackson would give […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Masked detective prevents YNW Melly from facing accuser in murder trial, defense attorneys say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Defense attorneys argued Thursday that rapper YNW Melly was being denied the right to face his accuser when a masked witness took the stand to testify about alleged gang connections during the performer’s double murder trial in South Florida. Broward Circuit Judge John Murphy permitted Broward Sheriff’s Office Detective Danny […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Lawyers submitted bogus case law created by ChatGPT. A judge fined them $5,000

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge on Thursday imposed $5,000 fines on two lawyers and a law firm in an unprecedented instance in which ChatGPT was blamed for their submission of fictitious legal research in an aviation injury claim. Judge P. Kevin Castel said they acted in bad faith. But he credited their apologies […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

New York bill aims to help the wrongfully convicted. Prosecutors say it would aid the guilty, too

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — People who have pleaded guilty to crimes they didn’t commit would have an easier time challenging their convictions under a bill passed by New York lawmakers this week, over the objection of prosecutors who warned it might also open the door to endless appeals by the guilty. Under current state law, […]

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

Two dead after shooting outside Florida McDonald’s, police say