Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

US safety agency to require automatic emergency braking on heavy trucks and buses

Jun 22, 2023, 9:33 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


WASHINGTON (AP) — The government will require heavy trucks and buses to include automatic emergency braking equipment within five years, the federal traffic safety agency said Thursday, estimating it will prevent nearly 20,000 crashes and save at least 155 lives a year.

The announcement by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration follows a similar move last month for all new passenger cars and light trucks. The actions represent the traffic safety agency’s latest efforts to regulate electronic systems that take on certain tasks that drivers themselves have normally handled. NHTSA has been reluctant in the past to impose such regulations, saying the technology would change during the time it took to enact new rules.

Ann Carlson, the safety agency’s chief counsel, said Thursday that automatic emergency braking systems will reduce the frequency and severity of rear-end crashes, as well as rollovers and accidents involving loss of driver control.

“Advanced driver assistance systems like AEB have the power to save lives,” she said at a news conference. The new requirement “is an important step forward in improving safety on our nation’s roadways by reducing — and ultimately eliminating — preventable tragedies that harm Americans.”

The proposed rule applies to new trucks and buses weighing at least 10,000 pounds and is expected to become final next year. The heaviest trucks — those over 26,000 pounds — will be required to install the braking system three years after the rule becomes final, while vehicles weighing between 10,000 and 26,000 pounds will have until 2028.

AEB systems use forward-facing cameras and sensor technologies to detect when a crash is imminent. The system automatically applies the brakes if the driver has not done so, or, if needed, applies additional braking force to supplement the driver’s actions. The proposed standard would require the technology to work at speeds ranging from 6 to 50 miles per hour.

The American Trucking Associations, the industry’s largest lobbying group, welcomed the announcement.

“The trucking industry supports the use of proven safety technology like automatic emergency braking,” said Dan Horvath, the group’s vice president of safety policy. “With NHTSA’s recent regulation requiring AEB on all new passenger vehicles, this proposal for heavy duty trucks is timely and appropriate.”

According to NHTSA statistics, there are about 60,000 rear-end crashes a year in which a heavy truck or bus is the striking vehicle. Once implemented, NHTSA estimates the proposed rule will prevent more than 19,000 crashes, save 155 lives and prevent nearly 9,000 injuries annually.

The agency says the rule on new passengers vehicles and light trucks will dramatically reduce rear-end crashes, saving at least 360 lives per year. It also is projected to cut injuries by at least 24,000 annually and reduce property damage.

The Transportation Department, which includes NHTSA, called the proposal an important step in the broader goal of reducing roadway deaths. The number of people killed on U.S. roads declined slightly last year, to 42,795, but still represents a national crisis, the agency said.

Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety, an alliance of consumer, public health, law enforcement and safety groups, hailed the new rule.

“Equipping all trucks with AEB, including those driving around our neighborhoods, where children are playing or biking to school … is essential to saving lives,” said Cathy Chase, the group’s president.

The announcements on automatic emergency brakes follow a provision in the 2021 infrastructure law requiring automatic braking in all vehicles, passenger and commercial.

As of December, a total of 15 automakers had included the technology standard on most or all new models. General Motors said automatic emergency braking will be standard on nearly all its vehicles by the end of the model year.

Automatic braking systems are not flawless. NHTSA has opened three investigations into systems from Tesla, Honda and Freightliner that activated the brakes for no apparent reason.

United States News

Associated Press

Virginia jury acquits school spokesman of perjury in probe that was a focus of governor’s campaign

LEESBURG, Va. (AP) — A jury on Thursday acquitted the longtime spokesman for a northern Virginia school system of perjuring himself during a high-profile investigation of two school-based sexual assaults. The jury took only about two hours to deliberate before acquitting Loudoun County Public Schools Public Information Office Wayde Byard on the sole perjury count […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Debate begins on bill that would expand access to abortions in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Lawmakers launched into an emotional debate over expanding access to abortions in Maine, delivering impassioned appeals Thursday even as passage was a foregone conclusion in the Democratic-controlled Legislature. The bill introduced by Democratic Gov. Janet Mills and sponsored by House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross and Senate President Troy Jackson would give […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Masked detective prevents YNW Melly from facing accuser in murder trial, defense attorneys say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Defense attorneys argued Thursday that rapper YNW Melly was being denied the right to face his accuser when a masked witness took the stand to testify about alleged gang connections during the performer’s double murder trial in South Florida. Broward Circuit Judge John Murphy permitted Broward Sheriff’s Office Detective Danny […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Lawyers submitted bogus case law created by ChatGPT. A judge fined them $5,000

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge on Thursday imposed $5,000 fines on two lawyers and a law firm in an unprecedented instance in which ChatGPT was blamed for their submission of fictitious legal research in an aviation injury claim. Judge P. Kevin Castel said they acted in bad faith. But he credited their apologies […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

New York bill aims to help the wrongfully convicted. Prosecutors say it would aid the guilty, too

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — People who have pleaded guilty to crimes they didn’t commit would have an easier time challenging their convictions under a bill passed by New York lawmakers this week, over the objection of prosecutors who warned it might also open the door to endless appeals by the guilty. Under current state law, […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Milwaukee police arrest 15-year-old suspect in Juneteenth shooting that injured 6

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Officers arrested a 15-year-old boy they now believe was the lone gunman in a shooting after a Juneteenth celebration that left six people wounded, Milwaukee police said Thursday. The boy is the third person arrested in the shooting Monday outside the Greater Philadelphia Church of God in Christ. Police provided no […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

US safety agency to require automatic emergency braking on heavy trucks and buses