PHOENIX — A person is dead after drowning Thursday at Lake Pleasant.

Fire crews from Peoria Fire-Medical responded to Pleasant Harbor Marina on a call about an adult patient who had been taken out of the water on one of the marina slips.

Prior to crews arriving at the scene, bystanders had performed CPR on the patient. However, they did not survive, according to Peoria Fire-Medical.

The scene is now being investigated by Peoria police.

No other information was available.

