Debate begins on bill that would expand access to abortions in Maine

Jun 22, 2023, 3:24 PM

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Lawmakers launched into an emotional debate over expanding access to abortions in Maine, delivering impassioned appeals Thursday even as passage was a foregone conclusion in the Democratic-controlled Legislature.

The bill introduced by Democratic Gov. Janet Mills and sponsored by House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross and Senate President Troy Jackson would give the state one of the least restrictive abortion laws in the country.

It would allow abortions any time before birth if deemed necessary by a medical provider. Current state law bans abortions after a fetus becomes viable outside the womb, at roughly 24 weeks, unless a mother’s life is at risk.

Assistant House Republican leader Amy Arata, of New Gloucester, urged her Democratic colleagues to break ranks, calling it an “extreme” proposal that was unnecessary and “not a compassionate bill.”

“I’ve been criticized for being too moderate. But you know what, there’s a hunger for rational and reasonable voices in government. And you can be a voice of reason by opposing this extreme bill,” she said.

Rep. Colleen Madigan, D-Waterville, was one of the lawmakers to put the bill in personal terms, noting that her mother didn’t have a choice when she gave birth to a baby with a fatal anomaly and watched her newborn son die over the course of a day.

She said lawmakers have no business stepping into such tragedies. “If you’ve never had to be in those circumstances, be grateful,” Madigan said.

The bill is one of several abortion-related bills before lawmakers this session, and the debate began days before the one-year anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning the Roe v. Wade decision that women had a constitutional right to an abortion, returning authority to the states.

The debate began respectfully.

Rep. Adam Lee, D-Auburn, said many Democrats were demonized by abortion opponents for supporting the bill. But he said it was a difficult decision for lawmakers on both sides of the issue.

“We need to realize that we aren’t bad people. Neither side. This is a tough decision for all of us,” he said.

Debate begins on bill that would expand access to abortions in Maine