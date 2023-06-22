Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

DeSantis sues Biden administration over university accrediting system

Jun 22, 2023, 9:26 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday that the state has filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration and the U.S. Department of Education over accreditation agencies, which control federal aid for students.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale federal court, challenges a federal law that requires colleges and universities to submit to private accreditors to qualify for federal funding. It targets the U.S. Department of Education, Secretary Miguel Cardona and other federal officials.

The lawsuit comes as DeSantis, who is seeking the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, imposes his conservative agenda on the state’s education system. Earlier this year, he appointed trustees to the board of Hillsdale College in Michigan.

Speaking about the accreditation lawsuit on Thursday, DeSantis said he refuses “to bow to unaccountable accreditors who think they should run Florida’s public universities.”

“We’re asking the court to find this arrangement to be unconstitutional,” DeSantis said.

White House spokesperson Abdullah Hasan said in an email that DeSantis was bringing his culture wars, like book bans, to the longstanding system that helps ensure students receive a quality college education.

“If Republican elected officials could have their way, library shelves would be stocked with guns – not books – and curriculums would be loaded with conspiracy theories, not facts,” Hasan said. “These culture wars do nothing to actually help students, and only make things worse. This Administration won’t allow it. We’re committed to ensuring all students receive a high-quality education, and will fight this latest effort by opponents to get in the way of that.”

Under federal law, the private accrediting agencies decide which universities and colleges are eligible for approximately $112 billion in federal funding. The agencies provide a standard of requirements that universities must follow to maintain accreditation.

The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, or SACS, oversees the accreditation of colleges and universities in Florida.

However, Florida passed a law last year that prohibits colleges and universities from being accredited by the same agency or association for consecutive accreditation cycles. It also allows universities to sue accreditors for damages if they believe they had been negatively affected.

The state law requires more than half of Florida’s public colleges and universities to change accreditors in the next two years. Their ability to make these changes “is substantially burdened” by what DeSantis described as the Biden administration’s “abuse of the current accreditation scheme.”

In order to seek a new accreditor, a university must receive permission from the U.S. Department of Education.

“You cannot take legislative power and delegate it to an unaccountable private body,” DeSantis said. “Under their theory, the accreditor can serve as a veto against the entire state of Florida.”

He noted that the accrediting agency seeks to take the responsibility for ensuring the wellbeing of colleges and universities away from the governor, Legislature and taxpayers.

“So, you know, that’s a view that really, this board trumps the entire state of Florida,” DeSantis said. “We reject that, and today we are going to do something about it.”

DeSantis and Moody cited as an example that SACS “threatened the accreditation of Florida State University” in 2021 when Richard Corcoran, then the state’s commissioner of education, was a candidate to be the next president of the school. The accrediting agency said Corcoran’s candidacy posed a potential conflict of interest if he failed to resign as schools commissioner.

Florida State eventually selected Richard McCullough as its president. Earlier this year, Corcoran was selected as an interim president of New College. Earlier this year, DeSantis appointed six new trustees to run the college.

United States News

Associated Press

Families detail stress, terror and sadness after Nashville school shooting in court docs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nearly three months after a shooter killed six people at her daughter’s school in Nashville, Katherine Heath watches the third-grader lie on her husband’s chest whenever her child has a “sad day.” After losing multiple classmates, Heath’s daughter is now visibly withdrawn, attending counseling, and learning to live in a world […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Planned Parenthood, Emily’s List and NARAL-Pro Choice America endorse Joe Biden in 2024 race

WASHINGTON (AP) — Three top reproductive rights groups are endorsing President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for reelection in 2024. Planned Parenthood Action Fund, NARAL Pro-Choice America and Emily’s List are throwing their early support behind the reelection effort in part to highlight the importance of the issue for Democrats heading into the […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

A Titanic expert, an adventurer, a CEO, and a father and son were killed in Titan’s implosion

BOSTON (AP) — A renowned Titanic expert, a world record-holding adventurer, two members of one of Pakistan’s wealthiest families and the CEO of the company leading an expedition to the world’s most famous shipwreck were killed aboard the Titan submersible when it imploded in the Atlantic Ocean sometime this week. The U.S. Coast Guard on […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

UN puts Russian forces on blacklist for killing children and attacking schools in Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations put Russian forces on its annual blacklist of countries that violate children’s rights in conflict for killing boys and girls and attacking schools and hospitals in Ukraine, according to a new report seen Thursday by The Associated Press. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in the report to the Security […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Republicans to cut University of Wisconsin System’s budget by $32M in diversity programs spat

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican lawmakers will cut the University of Wisconsin System’s budget by $32 million despite a projected record-high $7 billion state budget surplus, leaving the university nearly half a billion dollars short of what it requested, GOP leaders announced Thursday. The cut comes in reaction to Republican anger over diversity, equity and […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Adnan Syed asks appeals court to deny request from victim’s family

BALTIMORE (AP) — Adnan Syed, whose protracted legal odyssey was chronicled in the hit podcast “Serial,” is asking Maryland’s highest court to deny a petition to expand the rights of crime victims in post-conviction proceedings. Syed, who was convicted in 2000 of killing his high school ex-girlfriend, regained his freedom last year after Baltimore prosecutors […]

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

DeSantis sues Biden administration over university accrediting system