PHOENIX — Drivers in the East Valley and north Phoenix are most likely to be affected by weekend freeway closures, according to state transportation officials.

In Tempe, eastbound U.S. 60 will be closed from Interstate 10 and the Loop 101 Price Freeway from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for a pavement improvement project.

US 60 eastbound closed between I-10 and Loop 101.

I-17 southbound closed between Loop 101 and Thunderbird.

I-10 westbound transition ramp to SR 143 closed until 7 p.m. Saturday, June 24. Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory full details: https://t.co/5SJFJWIEyS pic.twitter.com/y7QcxOJ3S9 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 23, 2023

The I-10 ramps to eastbound U.S. 60 will be closed.

In north Phoenix, southbound I-17 will be closed from Loop 101 to Thunderbird Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for a pavement improvement project.

The Loop 101 ramps to southbound I-17 and southbound I-17 on-ramps at Pinnacle Peak Road, Deer Valley Road and Rose Garden Lane will be closed.

Finally, the westbound I-10 ramp to State Route 143 near Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 7 p.m. Saturday for work on the Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

The northbound University Drive ramp to SR 143 will also be closed.

