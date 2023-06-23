Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Freeway closures in East Valley, north Phoenix to affect weekend drivers

Jun 23, 2023

(Flickr Photo/ADOT)

PHOENIX — Drivers in the East Valley and north Phoenix are most likely to be affected by weekend freeway closures, according to state transportation officials.

In Tempe, eastbound U.S. 60 will be closed from Interstate 10 and the Loop 101 Price Freeway from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for a pavement improvement project.

The I-10 ramps to eastbound U.S. 60 will be closed.

In north Phoenix, southbound I-17 will be closed from Loop 101 to Thunderbird Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for a pavement improvement project.

The Loop 101 ramps to southbound I-17 and southbound I-17 on-ramps at Pinnacle Peak Road, Deer Valley Road and Rose Garden Lane will be closed.

Finally, the westbound I-10 ramp to State Route 143 near Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 7 p.m. Saturday for work on the Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

The northbound University Drive ramp to SR 143 will also be closed.

