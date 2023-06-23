Choose your adoption fee with this Arizona Humane Society special

PHOENIX — The Arizona Humane Society is launching an adoption special through June 30.

The “pay what you can” special will allow new owners to choose what adoption fee they will pay, according to a press release.

Dogs one year and older at both South Mountain and the Scottsdale PetSmart locations are eligible for the special.

Animal intake numbers have increased, with the first half of 2023 seeing a 26 percent increase – with dog intake increasing by 40 percent, the press release stated

All adoptable dogs have been spayed, neutered, microchipped and are up to date on vaccines.

