Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

California man convicted of illegally importing an ancient mosaic from Syria

Jun 22, 2023, 12:07 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California man has been found guilty of illegally importing an ancient mosaic from Syria, federal prosecutors said.

Mohamad Yassin Alcharihi, 56, of Palmdale, was convicted by a jury Wednesday on one count of “entry of falsely classified goods,” the U.S. attorney’s office said in a news release.

The mosaic, which depicts a tale from mythology in which Hercules rescues Prometheus, dates to the Roman Empire, prosecutors said. Authorities believe it was looted from war-torn Syria.

According to prosecutors, Alcharihi purchased the mosaic for $12,000 and falsely classified its value and quality when it was imported through the Port of Long Beach, California.

It arrived as part of a container shipment from Turkey that was declared as ceramic tiles worth less than $600. The approximately 2,000-pound (907-kilogram) mosaic was trucked to Alcharihi’s home, where federal agents seized it from his garage in 2016.

Alcharihi had paid $40,000 to restore the mosaic and a government appraisal expert valued it at $450,000, the U.S. attorney’s office said.

Alcharihi faces up to two years in prison. A sentencing hearing was scheduled for Aug. 31.

United States News

Associated Press

Virginia jury acquits school spokesman of perjury in probe that was a focus of governor’s campaign

LEESBURG, Va. (AP) — A jury on Thursday acquitted the longtime spokesman for a northern Virginia school system of perjuring himself during a high-profile investigation of two school-based sexual assaults. The jury took only about two hours to deliberate before acquitting Loudoun County Public Schools Public Information Office Wayde Byard on the sole perjury count […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Debate begins on bill that would expand access to abortions in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Lawmakers launched into an emotional debate over expanding access to abortions in Maine, delivering impassioned appeals Thursday even as passage was a foregone conclusion in the Democratic-controlled Legislature. The bill introduced by Democratic Gov. Janet Mills and sponsored by House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross and Senate President Troy Jackson would give […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Masked detective prevents YNW Melly from facing accuser in murder trial, defense attorneys say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Defense attorneys argued Thursday that rapper YNW Melly was being denied the right to face his accuser when a masked witness took the stand to testify about alleged gang connections during the performer’s double murder trial in South Florida. Broward Circuit Judge John Murphy permitted Broward Sheriff’s Office Detective Danny […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Lawyers submitted bogus case law created by ChatGPT. A judge fined them $5,000

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge on Thursday imposed $5,000 fines on two lawyers and a law firm in an unprecedented instance in which ChatGPT was blamed for their submission of fictitious legal research in an aviation injury claim. Judge P. Kevin Castel said they acted in bad faith. But he credited their apologies […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

New York bill aims to help the wrongfully convicted. Prosecutors say it would aid the guilty, too

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — People who have pleaded guilty to crimes they didn’t commit would have an easier time challenging their convictions under a bill passed by New York lawmakers this week, over the objection of prosecutors who warned it might also open the door to endless appeals by the guilty. Under current state law, […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Milwaukee police arrest 15-year-old suspect in Juneteenth shooting that injured 6

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Officers arrested a 15-year-old boy they now believe was the lone gunman in a shooting after a Juneteenth celebration that left six people wounded, Milwaukee police said Thursday. The boy is the third person arrested in the shooting Monday outside the Greater Philadelphia Church of God in Christ. Police provided no […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

California man convicted of illegally importing an ancient mosaic from Syria