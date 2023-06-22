Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona’s News Roundup: Prop 400 fate uncertain, state has mild start to summer

Jun 22, 2023, 12:06 PM

(Flickr Photo/ADOT)...

(Flickr Photo/ADOT)

(Flickr Photo/ADOT)

Taylor Kinnerup's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – It’s been a mild start to Arizona’s summer and it may have you checking out when it comes to the news.

If you haven’t keep up with this week’s headlines or if you’re in a need of a recap, look no further.

Check out this week’s episode of Arizona’s News Roundup, the weekly podcast that gets you caught up on the biggest stories in the state, on your time, from a Valley point of view.

Here’s some of what we discussed this week:

Gov. Hobbs vetoes Prop 400 bill, calls for bipartisan resolution

This week, Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoed a state bill that would have brought Maricopa County’s half-cent sales tax to support transportation projects to a 2024 ballot, after telling reporters it was too restrictive of the funding.

The bill would have limited the use of the proposition’s funding for light rail.

In her rejection of the bill, Gov. Hobbs called for lawmakers to go back to the drawing board and find a bi-partisan solution to get Prop 400 on the ballot in 2024, before the tax expires at the end of 2025.

A weak start to Arizona’s monsoon matches the state’s mild spring

It’s been one week since the official start of Arizona’s monsoon season, and it could still be weeks until the Valley sees its first major storm.

This comes, as the state has also seen far more mild temperatures than it typically does in July.

Both drought and wildfire are also well below average to start off the summer.

Homeless encampments clean up continues as Hobbs forms council on homelessness

Wednesday marked the third block clean-up of the homeless encampments known as “the Zone” in downtown Phoenix.

There are roughly 550 individuals still living in the area that the city is working to clear out.

Each cleanup is spaced out to ensure there is enough shelter space to accommodate all those being removed.

This cleanup effort came on the same day as Gov. Hobbs’ first meeting for her council on homelessness.

The group is comprised of experts within the topic of homelessness ranging from economists to nonprofit leaders to those who have experienced what its like to be unsheltered themselves.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Mugshot of convicted killer Aaron Gunches and a file photo of an execution chamber. A lawsuit relat...

Kevin Stone

Does dropped lawsuit mark movement in Arizona death penalty situation?

A lawsuit over the death penalty in Arizona was dropped because the Corrections Department is now operationally prepared to carry out executions.

15 hours ago

(Arizona Department of Transportation Photo, File)...

KTAR.com

ADOT approves 5-year construction plan that includes multiple Arizona highway expansions

The State Transportation Board approved a five-year plan that includes funding to expand multiple highways in Arizona.

15 hours ago

Traffic camera photo of the scene where a woman was found dead inside a vehicle on the Loop 202 Red...

KTAR.com

New details revealed about body found in vehicle on Mesa freeway ramp

The person found dead on a Mesa freeway this week is thought to be a woman reported missing two days earlier.

15 hours ago

Detroit-style pizza place Via 313 is set debut across the street from Arizona State University in T...

KTAR.com

Detroit-style pizza place Via 313 set to open near ASU in Tempe

Via 313, which specializes in Detroit-style pizza, is set to debut across the street from Arizona State University in Tempe.

15 hours ago

The Colorado River in the upper River Basin is pictured in Lees Ferry, Arizona, on May 29, 2021. Th...

Associated Press

Supreme Court rules against Navajo Nation in Colorado River water dispute

The Supreme Court ruled against the Navajo Nation on Thursday in a dispute involving water from the drought-stricken Colorado River.

15 hours ago

Arizona House Democrats elected new leadership on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, with Avondale Rep. Lupe...

KTAR.com

Arizona House Democrats elect Rep. Lupe Contreras as minority leader

Arizona House Democrats elected new leadership Wednesday, with Avondale Rep. Lupe Contreras taking over the top role.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Arizona’s News Roundup: Prop 400 fate uncertain, state has mild start to summer