Phoenix could see 110 degrees this weekend as heat dome moves west

Jun 23, 2023, 4:25 AM

Image of a thermometer measuring high heat. The heat dome that's been baking Texas is inching towar...

(Pixabay Illustration)

(Pixabay Illustration)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The heat dome that’s been baking Texas is inching toward Arizona and could bring 110-degree temperatures to Phoenix as soon as this weekend.

“It looks like going into even as early as this upcoming Sunday we’re going to start seeing temperatures approaching or even exceeding 110 degrees,” Ryan Worley, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Phoenix, told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Thursday.

“For Sunday, we actually have our first 110-degree day forecasted so far this year.”

Phoenix nearly hit that mark Wednesday, the first day of summer, but topped out at 109.

Worley said highs are expected to reach 112 next week.

“It doesn’t look like we will reach 115 just yet, based on the prevailing pattern over our region,” he said.

Parts of Texas, other southern states and Mexico have been enduring a record heatwave caused by a large high-pressure system high up in the atmosphere.

“That is causing … air above us to sink down, and as air does that it heats up and compresses and really pushes up those temperatures,” Worley said.

On the rain front, it could be some time before the Valley sees any storm activity even though monsoon season officially started last week.

“Just looking at even the long-range guidance we have, it will be at least another week or so, if not longer than that, before we start to see any hints of moisture around here,” Worley said.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Jim Cross contributed to this report.

