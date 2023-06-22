Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Former FBI analyst sentenced for keeping classified documents at Kansas City-area home

Jun 22, 2023, 9:29 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


A former FBI analyst has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison for keeping classified documents at her Kansas City-area home.

Kendra Kingsbury, 50, pleaded guilty in October to two counts of unlawfully retaining documents related to national defense. She was sentenced Wednesday to three years and 10 months in prison.

As an intelligence analyst in the FBI’s Kansas City, Missouri, office, Kingsbury had a high-level security clearance that gave her access to national defense and classified information. She worked in that role from 2004 to Dec. 15, 2017.

During her plea hearing, she admitted that she took 386 classified documents and kept them in her home in North Kansas City, Missouri. She also admitted that she retained and destroyed other classified and/or national defense information, the U.S. Justice Department said in a news release. She kept the documents on hard drives, compact discs and other storage media.

The information she took included documents classified at the secret level, some of which included U.S. efforts related to counterterrorism, details on specific FBI investigations, and sensitive operations in national security investigations and the FBI’s technical capabilities, the release said.

She also kept documents from another government agency that described intelligence sources and methods related to efforts to collect intelligence on terrorist groups, as well information on activities of emerging terrorists, federal prosecutors said.

An investigation into how Kingsbury may have used the documents “revealed more questions and concerns than answers,” according to the release. The investigation found that a number of suspicious calls to and from numbers associated with counterterrorism investigations, the release said, but Kingsbury has declined to say why she contacted those individuals.

In a court document submitted before the sentencing, Kingsbury’s attorneys asked that she be sentenced to probation. Although the document does not indicate a motive for Kingsbury’s actions, her attorneys note that she self-reported having taken the documents, had no previous criminal record and successfully met all legal requirements while on pre-trial release.

Her attorneys say Kingsbury had several serious medical and family issues that began shortly after she started working for the FBI, and has experienced public embarrassment and employment difficulties since she was fired from the agency. She most recently lived in Garden City, Kansas, where she was a single mother and the caretaker for her elderly mom.

United States News

Associated Press

Adnan Syed asks appeals court to deny request from victim’s family

BALTIMORE (AP) — Adnan Syed, whose protracted legal odyssey was chronicled in the hit podcast “Serial,” is asking Maryland’s highest court to deny a petition to expand the rights of crime victims in post-conviction proceedings. Syed, who was convicted in 2000 of killing his high school ex-girlfriend, regained his freedom last year after Baltimore prosecutors […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

California man convicted of illegally importing an ancient mosaic from Syria

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California man has been found guilty of illegally importing an ancient mosaic from Syria, federal prosecutors said. Mohamad Yassin Alcharihi, 56, of Palmdale, was convicted by a jury Wednesday on one count of “entry of falsely classified goods,” the U.S. attorney’s office said in a news release. The mosaic, which […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Pop star Kesha and producer Dr Luke settle longstanding legal battle over rape, defamation claims

NEW YORK (AP) — Pop star Kesha and producer Dr. Luke have settled their nearly decadelong legal battle over her accusation that he drugged and raped her and his claim that she made it up and defamed him, they announced Thursday, with the singer saying that “only God knows what happened that night.” Dr. Luke, […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Officers sued by Tyre Nichols’ family want to pause lawsuit until criminal case is resolved

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Lawyers for some of the Memphis officers named in a federal lawsuit over the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols are asking that the civil case be put on hold until the criminal case is resolved. Motions filed by four defendants, including two who were charged criminally in Nichols’ death, say that […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

FDA warns stores to stop selling Elf Bar, the top disposable e-cigarette in the US

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday said it has sent warning letters to dozens of retailers selling fruit- and candy-flavored disposable e-cigarettes, including the current best-selling brand, Elf Bar. It’s the latest attempt by regulators to crack down on illegal disposable vapes that have poured into U.S. stores in recent years. […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

San Francisco displays the largest ever pink triangle for Pride month in a stand against pushback

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The giant canvas pink triangle that is one of the LGBTQ+ community’s Pride month symbols in San Francisco is bigger than ever this year. Volunteers said they are taking a stand for their rights amid a national pushback from conservative lawmakers. Hundreds of volunteers installed the triangle made out of cloth […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

Former FBI analyst sentenced for keeping classified documents at Kansas City-area home