Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Teenage volleyball player who lost legs in St. Louis accident sues drivers, city

Jun 22, 2023, 6:58 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


ST. LOUIS (AP) — A teenage volleyball player from Tennessee is suing the Missouri city of St. Louis and two drivers who struck her in February, causing her to lose both legs.

The lawsuit on behalf of Gardner resigned in May as Republican Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey was seeking her ouster.

Gardner was not named in the lawsuit but her attorney, Kevin Carnie, said they were “weighing the possibility,” the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Edmondson, then a high school senior, was in St. Louis for a volleyball tournament on Feb. 18. She was with her parents crossing an intersection when a speeding car driven by Riley collided with another car driven by a woman. Edmondson was pinned between the two vehicles.

Edmondson “had her bright future brutally ripped away,” the lawsuit states, calling the crash “completely preventable.”

The lawsuit seeks damages of more than $25,000 from Riley, his mother, the city and the driver of the other vehicle. The suit says Riley’s mother allowed him to borrow her car despite his “habitual recklessness.” It says the driver of the other car should be held liable because she, too, was driving without a valid license.

The lawsuit blames the city for failing to maintain a safe intersection, citing a yield sign that the lawsuit claims was inadequate because buildings blocked the view of oncoming traffic.

A city spokesman declined comment.

Riley remains jailed as he awaits trial in his criminal case.

United States News

OceanGate equipment is stored near their offices on June 21, 2023, in Everett, Washington. OceanGat...

Associated Press

Search for the missing Titanic submersible passes the critical 96-hour mark for oxygen supply

The search for the submersible on an expedition to view the wreckage of the Titanic passed the critical 96-hour mark.

7 hours ago

Associated Press

Charges filed year after phony signatures roiled Michigan race for governor

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Three people have been charged with forgery and other crimes in an investigation of phony petition signatures that spoiled the candidacies of five Republicans who were running for Michigan governor in 2022. Attorney General Dana Nessel scheduled a news conference Thursday to discuss the charges, which were filed Tuesday in a […]

7 hours ago

Associated Press

Tornadoes tear through west Texas town, killing 4 people and causing widespread damage

A line of severe storms produced what a meteorologist calls a rare combination of multiple tornadoes, hurricane-force winds and softball-sized hail in west Texas, killing at least four people and causing significant damage around the town of Matador, a meteorologist said Thursday. A supercell developed about 8 p.m. Wednesday near Amarillo before striking the small […]

1 day ago

Photo of math problems. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)...

Associated Press

Math and reading scores for American 13-year-olds plunge to lowest levels in decades

Math and reading scores among America’s 13-year-olds fell to their lowest levels in decades, with math scores plunging by the largest margin ever recorded, according to the results of a federal test known as the nation’s report card.

1 day ago

Associated Press

Apple engaged in ‘coercive’ interviews and other anti-union tactics at New York store, judge rules

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Apple illegally subjected employees to “coercive” interviews and interfered with the distribution of union leaflets at a New York City Apple Store, a U.S. labor board judge ruled Tuesday. The finding represents the first time that an administrative law judge at the National Labor Relations Board, a federal agency, has ruled […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

Man accused in Washington music festival shooting may have been on psychedelic mushrooms

QUNICY, Wash. (AP) — The man accused of fatally shooting two people and wounding several others at a Washington music festival Saturday told police he was high on psychedelic mushrooms and believed the world was ending, according to court documents. U.S. Army Spc. James Kelly, of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, is facing two counts of first-degree […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

Teenage volleyball player who lost legs in St. Louis accident sues drivers, city