PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was canceled for a 72-year-old man from Phoenix with a medical condition.

Raul Ortega Lopez was found safe and was returned home, the Phoenix Police Department said.

The alert for Ortega Lopez was issued early Thursday after he was last seen on Wednesday near 32nd Street and Indian School Road in a manual wheelchair.

He stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

Ortega Lopez was wearing a baseball cap, a red T-shirt, dark-colored shorts and shoes.

He has a medical condition that can cause him to get confused and easily lost.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.