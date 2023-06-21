Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Oregon religious leader convicted of child sexual abuse sentenced to 13 years in prison

Jun 21, 2023, 2:03 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon religious leader convicted multiple times of sexually abusing a former church member when she was a child has been sentenced to more than 13 years in prison.

Circuit Judge Andrew Lavin sentenced Michael Sperou Tuesday for two counts of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. The judge granted Sperou credit for time served in previous cases but said he is ineligible for other sentence reduction programs and ordered him to register as a sex offender.

Prosecutors declined to bring charges against Sperou in 1997 when seven women and girls accused him of sexual abuse but indicted him in 2014 after revisiting the cases. By then, only one case was within the statute of limitations. Sperou was the longtime leader of the Christian North Clackamas Bible Community in Happy Valley, and is still listed as senior pastor on its website.

Sperou was convicted in the 2015 trial by an 11-1 jury vote. In 2020 though, it was overturned because witnesses referred to the women as “victims” and the U.S. Supreme Court banned non-unanimous verdicts.

On Tuesday, defense attorney Steven Sherlag said Sperou maintains his innocence and plans to appeal his conviction because the third trial included testimony from two women whose accusations were past the statute of limitations. Sperou didn’t speak during sentencing Tuesday.

“He will return to court for a fourth trial,” Sherlag said.

Sherlag unsuccessfully tried during sentencing to convince a judge to grant bail and allow Sperou to remain out of custody to plan an appeal.

Multnomah County Deputy District Attorney Chuck Mickley argued against it, saying Sperou has continued to prey on his congregation by developing an inappropriate relationship with a woman who has a 10-year-old daughter.

Prosecutors have said Sperou exerts extraordinary control over day-to-day aspects of members’ lives.

“I’m very concerned about a child still living in the congregation,” Lavin said.

United States News

Associated Press

3 hurt when Google critic crashes car into building near company’s NYC headquarters, police say

NEW YORK (AP) — A man who has claimed for years that Google was torturing users with flashing lights crashed a car into a building near the company’s New York City headquarters, injuring three pedestrians, authorities said. The man, 34, drove onto the sidewalk and crashed his Ford Fusion into a building on West 15th […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Sorority says rules allow transgender woman at Wyoming chapter, and a court can’t interfere

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Sorority rules allow a transgender woman to belong to its University of Wyoming chapter, and a court can’t interfere with that, a sorority being sued over the matter says in seeking the lawsuit’s dismissal. Seven members of Kappa Kappa Gamma at Wyoming’s only four-year state university sued in March, saying the […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Prosecutors avoid misconduct questions by dropping charges in killing of Chicago police officer

CHICAGO (AP) — Prosecutors have dropped charges against two of three men accused of killing an off-duty Chicago police officer, including a man who spent nearly 12 years in jail awaiting trial as authorities challenged allegations of police and prosecutorial misconduct. Tyrone Clay faced nearly 80 counts and Edgardo Colon almost 20 counts in the […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

EPA boosts use of biofuels but holds steady for corn-based ethanol production

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Wednesday increased the amount of biofuels that must be blended into the nation’s fuel supplies over the next three years, but held production totals steady for corn-based ethanol, disappointing the biofuel industry and farm advocates. A plan finalized by the Environmental Protection Agency sets biofuel blending volumes at […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

An Idaho man is accused of killing neighboring family whose son exposed himself to man’s kids

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho father killed a neighboring family because he was upset that the neighbor’s 18-year-old son had reportedly exposed himself to the man’s children, a police document alleges. Majorjon Kaylor, 31, of Kellogg, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the Father’s Day shooting. A probable cause affidavit from […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Court temporarily allows part of New Jersey’s handgun carry law to remain in effect

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A federal appeals court has temporarily agreed to keep part of New Jersey’s court proceedings play out. The Third Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday granted the state attorney general’s request to keep part of the law that bars people from carrying handguns in “sensitive places” in effect. It also denied […]

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

Oregon religious leader convicted of child sexual abuse sentenced to 13 years in prison