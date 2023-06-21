Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Suspected DUI driver hospitalized after collision with Phoenix police SUV

Jun 21, 2023, 8:15 AM | Updated: 9:41 am

File photo of a Phoenix Police Department cruiser. One person was hospitalized after a collision in...

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

PHOENIX — A man suspected of driving under the influence was hospitalized after a Tuesday night collision involving a Phoenix police SUV, authorities said.

The collision occurred near Bethany Home Road and State Route 51 around 10 p.m. and led to a temporary closure of the northbound on-ramp, the Phoenix Police Department said.

No officers were injured. Three people in the other vehicle fled on foot after the crash but were detained, police said.

The driver was taken to a hospital with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening. He will be booked for DUI and hit and run when he gets out of the hospital, police said.

The two passengers, a man and a teenage girl, were released.

Investigators were working to determine what caused the collision.

No other information was available.

