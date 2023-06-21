Man hospitalized after collision involving Phoenix police SUV

PHOENIX — One person was hospitalized after a collision involving a Phoenix police SUV near State Route 51 on Tuesday night, authorities said.

The collision occurred near SR 51 and Bethany Home Road around 10 p.m. and led to a temporary closure of the northbound on-ramp, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Three people in the other vehicle fled on foot after the crash but were detained, police said.

The man driving the other vehicle was taken to a hospital with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening. A second man and a teenage girl were also in the vehicle.

Investigators were working to determine what caused the collision.

No other information was immediately available.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.