Gila River Resorts and Casinos to celebrate 4th casino opening in Chandler

Jun 22, 2023, 4:05 AM

Gila River Hotels & Casinos held a groundbreaking ceremony for its fourth metro Phoenix venue, Sant...

Gila River Hotels & Casinos held a groundbreaking ceremony for its fourth metro Phoenix venue, Santan Mountain, on Oct. 18, 2021. (Gila River Hotels & Casinos)

(Gila River Hotels & Casinos)

Brandon Gray's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Gila River Resorts and Casinos is celebrating the opening of its fourth casino in Chandler.

On June 30 and July 1, the casino will honor its newest location, Santan Mountain Casino.

Guests can expect amenities, giveaways, showgirls, aerial drone shows and concerts with country music star, Gabby Barrett, Gila River Resorts and Casinos said in a press release.

The concerts start every night at 8 p.m. with ticket prices at $20.23 each.

On July 2, the first 150 guests to visit the Magic Lamp slot machines can place three max bets for free and keep any earnings.

The property was a 20-month, $180 million project and will bring more than 700 jobs to the East Valley, the release stated.

It features floor-to-ceiling windows, 33,000 square feet of gaming floor, 813 slot machines, 25 table games, BetMGM Sportsbook, outdoor gardens, event space and new food concepts.

Kenneth Manuel, CEO of Gila River Resorts and Casinos, said they are “excited to break the mold with traditional casinos and bring a stunning new property to their loyal guests.”

“With views of the Santan Mountains, modern touches and elevated amenities, there is not a gaming destination like this in the state of Arizona. The growth aligns perfectly with the enterprise’s mission of driving economic stability for the Gila River Indian Community and the state of Arizona,” Manuel said in the press release.

Casino revenue will go toward infrastructure, education and public safety for the Gila River Indian Community. Additional revenue from the enterprise will be dispersed through the state for the Arizona Tribal-State Gaming Compact to support local cities, towns and counties, the release stated.

Santan Mountain Casino is located on the southeast corner of Hunt Highway and Gilbert Road at 7101 S. Gilvert Road in Chandler.

For more information about the casino, click here.

