Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Alleged shooter at Washington state music festival was stationed at US Army base

Jun 20, 2023, 7:06 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — The alleged gunman who fired into a crowd killing two people at a Washington state music festival Saturday was stationed at a U.S. Army base in Western Washington, law enforcement officials said Tuesday.

James M. Kelly, 26, of Joint Base Lewis-McChord was booked into the Grant County Jail Tuesday on investigation of two counts of murder, two counts of assault and one count of domestic violence assault, Grant County Sheriff Joe Kriete said in a Facebook post. Law enforcement officers shot him Saturday and he was being treated at a hospital until Tuesday, the sheriff said.

The shooting killed two people and wounded two others in an area where people were camping for the Beyond Wonderland electronic dance music festival at the Gorge Amphitheatre.

The two people killed were Seattle residents Brandy Escamilla, 29, and Josilyn Ruiz, 26, Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison said Tuesday. Escamilla died of a gunshot wound to the head, and Ruiz died from a gunshot wound to her torso, Morrison said. The two were engaged to be married, according to a fundraising campaign by family members.

Lily Luksich, 20, of Mill Creek, Washington, and 31-year-old Andrew Cuadra of Eugene, Oregon, were shot and wounded, according to the sheriff.

A private security officer responding to the report of shots fired was struck by a bullet that deflected off her eyeglasses, causing bruising and lacerations, the sheriff said.

The sheriff’s office said it received a report of a shooting around 8:20 p.m. Saturday at the camping area at the amphitheater near the small city of George, 149 miles (240 kilometers) east of Seattle. The shooting happened several hundred yards from the music festival.

Joint Base Lewis-McChord Lt. Col. Mike Burns told KXLY-TV in a statement Tuesday that the command is aware of the allegations against Kelly.

“We take all allegations seriously and are fully cooperating with the appropriate authorities,” his statement said.

Burns said Kelly is a joint fire support specialist assigned to the 75th Ranger Regiment at the military base. It wasn’t immediately known if Kelly has a lawyer to comment on his behalf.

The North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit is investigating the shooting of Kelly by law enforcement officers. The names of the officer or officers who fired at Kelly haven’t been released.

United States News

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)...

Associated Press

Trump adviser faces possible disbarment over his efforts to overturn 2020 election

Attorney John Eastman, the architect of a legal strategy aimed at keeping former President Donald Trump in power, concocted a baseless theory and made false claims of fraud in an attempt to overturn the 2020 election, a prosecutor said Tuesday in arguing that Eastman be disbarred.

22 hours ago

(Associated Press photo)...

Associated Press

A Titanic expert, an adventurer, a CEO, and a father and son are on the missing submersible

Time is ticking. These passengers on the missing Titanic submersible may not have enough oxygen to survive the next few days.

22 hours ago

Associated Press

Utah school district returns the Bible to shelves after appeals and outcry

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Bible will return to the shelves in a northern Utah school district that provoked an outcry after it banned them from middle and elementary schools last month. The Davis School District, which educates 72,000 students north of Salt Lake City, said in a statement on Tuesday that its board […]

22 hours ago

Associated Press

Prosecutor Biberaj wins reelection nomination in Virginia Democratic primary

LEESBURG, Va. (AP) — Incumbent Buta Biberaj, one of three prosecutors in northern Virginia who faced tough challenges after being elected four years ago on a reform agenda, has won her Democratic primary over challenger Elizabeth Lancaster. Biberaj, the commonwealth’s attorney in Loudoun County, raised significantly more money, but Lancaster had earned the endorsement of […]

22 hours ago

Associated Press

Kansas man charged with making online threats against Nashville Pride festival

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Kansas man is facing federal charges of making threats on social media to build bombs and carry out a mass shooting at a Nashville Pride festival. According to U.S. Attorney Henry C. Leventis’ office, the indictment unsealed Tuesday against a 25-year-old from Hoisington, Kansas charges him with two counts of […]

22 hours ago

FILE- Demonstrators stand outside of the U.S. Supreme Court, as the court hears arguments over the ...

Associated Press

Native American tribes say Supreme Court challenge was never just about foster kids

Native American nations say the Supreme Court's rejection of a challenge to the Indian Child Welfare Act has reaffirmed their power to withstand threats from state governments.

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

Alleged shooter at Washington state music festival was stationed at US Army base